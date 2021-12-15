Chuck Checks In: Bulls Recharge For Sunday, Steph Curry Makes History

With the Bulls still processing the availability of healthy players for Sunday's home game against the Lakers it also allows players not in the NBA's health and safety protocols to get some much needed rest and rehab for the aches and pains of the NBA grind.

We had NBA history made last night at Madison Square Garden as Golden State's Steph Curry became the all-time career 3-point scorer with five made 3-pointers, surpassing Ray Allen with 2,977 and counting. The Warriors beat the Knicks 105-96.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols along with guard Donte DiVincenzo. The Bucks will be without six players tonight against Indiana due to Covid/injuries .

Brooklyn 131, Toronto 129 OT: The Nets played without seven players who entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, among them James Harden. But the Nets have Kevin Durant, who was fabulous, playing 48 minutes with a line of 34-13-11. Rookie Scottie Barnes scored 23 points. He's averaging 15 points and eight rebounds.

Phoenix 111, Portland 107 OT: Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 13 rebounds. The Trailblazers have lost six straight.

In the G League, Memphis Head Coach Jason Marsh, on the fast track to lead his own NBA team one day was ejected in the first half of their game at Birmingham and turned the reigns over to TC Swirsky, someone I'm very familiar with. Full transparency, he's my son.

The Hustle rallied from a double digit deficit only to lose by four. There's a silver lining in everything. The Bulls game was postponed so it afforded me the chance to watch my son's team in action.

