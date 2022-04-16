Chuck Checks In: Bulls ready for Sunday's Game 1 vs. Bucks

I'm fired up! One day away from 2022 Bulls playoff hoops. I get it...the Bucks are heavy favorites. They've won 16 of 17 from the Bulls. They're defending their NBA crown. They've got a generational talent in Giannis Antetokounmpo surrounded by All-Stars in Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. However, the Bulls need to have an attitude going into the series.

A number of Bulls including Zach LaVine will get their first taste of playoff hoops.

Zach LaVine will be getting his first taste of playoff hoops.

The intensity is revved up. The emotions run higher. The physicality of the paint action is fierce as is off the ball screening. This is the way it should be. It was hard to make the top six and it's even harder to advance. The Bulls need to set the tone early and then sustain it. There will be droughts.Perseverance is the key. There will be a game inside the game. It will be a chess match.

The Bulls are undersized; all the more reason to secure rebounds and grab 50-50 balls. Play smart. Play hard. Play together.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS and NOTES

Atlanta 101, Cleveland 101: Trae Young scored 32 of his 38 points in the second half. The Hawks win the eighth seed and advance to take on Miami in the opening round of the playoffs Sunday in South Florida. Starting center Clint Capela hyperextended his right knee in the first half and did not return.

New Orleans 105, Los Angeles Clippers 101: The Clippers blew a 13 point fourth quarter lead..New Orleans blew a 16 point first half lead. The highs and lows of playoff ball. Brandon Ingram scored 30 points as the Pels advanced to play Phoenix in the opening round. LAC played without Paul George who entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Playoff predictions

Eastern Conference:



Raps in six over Philadelphia.



Miami in five over Atlanta.



Boston in six over Brooklyn.



Western Conference:

Phoenix in five over New Orleans.



Memphis in six over Minnesota.



Golden State in six over Denver.



Utah in seven over Dallas.



What's your take?

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!