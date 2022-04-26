Chuck Checks In: Bulls ready for do-or-die Game 5 in Milwaukee

The Bulls get a practice in today before heading to Milwaukee for Game 5. The Bulls know the drill and there is no doubt in my mind they will leave it all on the floor in Milwaukee. Alex Caruso remains in concussion protocol. An update will be provided Tuesday.

Game time in Milwaukee is 6:30 pm. NBCSCH and TNT will carry the game. WBBM 780 will have the radio call at 6:15 pm.

April 26th is the birthday of three-time NBA Champion Bill Wennington (pictured, right). Happy Birthday Bill!

NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 116, Brooklyn 112: The Celtics swept the Nets. Boston became the first team to advance to the second round.

Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88: The Raps trail the Sixers 3-2 in the series having won two straight with game six in Toronto.Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa combined for 40 points.

Dallas 102, Utah 77: Luka Donic had a 33-13 game as the Mavs grabbed a 3-2 series lead.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!