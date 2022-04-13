Chuck Checks In: Bulls prepare for postseason showdown with rival Bucks

The Bulls went back to work at the Advocate Center going through a full scrimmage in preparation for Sunday's playoff opener (5:30 PM tip).

The Bucks are heavy favorites in the series but don't tell that to the Bulls who know once you're in the postseason anything can happen but the Bulls must play a near perfect series to stun the defending NBA champions.

The Bulls will need to value possessions, move the ball and and not only match the Bucks physicality but do their best to initiate it.

The Bucks have won 16 of the past 17 meetings and with Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor the Bucks are 12-0 since he captured his first MVP award. I can't stress enough the importance of the Bulls getting back in defensive transition.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the more devastating finishers in the NBA.

Antetokounmpo as a downhill driver to the rim is almost impossible to stop. Without question he is one of the greatest players in this or any other generation in the 75 year history of the Association.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108: The Nets claimed the seventh seed as Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 59 points and 23 assists. The Nets will play Boston in the first round of the playoffs. The Cavs host the winner of tonight's Charlotte-Atlanta game on Friday.

Minnesota 109, Los Angeles Clippers 104: With Karl-Anthony Towns on the bench with six fouls, the T-Wolves rallied behind the 29 points from D'Angelo Russell and the tenacity and emotion of Patrick Beverley from Marshall High School in Chicago. Minnesota wins the seventh seed and will play at Memphis in the opening round of the playoffs.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls