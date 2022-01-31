Chuck Checks In: Bulls offense impressive in win vs. Blazers

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 130, Portland 116. (Bulls: 31-18, 18-6 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic (24 pts), Portland- McCollum (29 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (14), Portland-Covington (7)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (11), Portland- Simons (6)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls dished out 36 assists and committed just seven turnovers.

CCI RECAP: An outstanding bounce back game for the Bulls as they lit up the Blazers scoring 44 second quarter points. Three Bulls scored 20+ led by Nikola Vucevic 24 points. DeMar DeRozan added 23 and Zach LaVine poured in 20 for good measure.

The ball movement was outstanding as Ayo Dosunmu and DeRozan combined for 21 of the Bulls 36 assists. Vucevic came through with his 26th double-double game. Coby White contributed 18 points and six assists.

NEXT: Home with Orlando Tuesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 115, San Antonio 110: The Suns became the first team to reach 40 wins as they captured their 10th straight win. Monty Williams will coach the Western Conference All Stars. Chris Paul scored 20 points and dished out 19 assists.

Denver 136, Milwaukee 100: The Nuggets improved to 4-0 on their six game road trip.

Detroit 115, Cleveland 105: Cade Cunningham posted triple-double numbers of 19-10-10.

Orlando 110, Dallas 108: The Magic won despite a triple -double from Luka Doncic who scored 34 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists-his 43rd career triple-double. Doncic is 22 years young.

Atlanta 129, Los Angeles Lakers 121: Trae Young had 36 points and 12 assists as the Hawks won their seventh straight. LeBron James once again sat out with knee soreness, his third straight absence. The Lakers have lost all three games.

Los Angeles Clippers 115, Charlotte 90: The Clippers bench outscored the Hornets reserves 62-21.

Minnesota 126, Utah 106: Jazz Head Coach Quinn Snyder has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the T-Wolves.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!