Chuck Checks In: Bulls offense hyper-efficient in win over Timberwolves

FINAL FROM UNITED CENTER: Bulls 134, Minnesota 122 (Bulls: 35-21, 20-8 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (35 pts), Minnesota- Edwards (31 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (8), Minnesota- Towns (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (10), Minnesota- Towns (8)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls scored 42 fourth quarter points.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls scored a season-high 134 points as they rolled over Minnesota exploding for 42 fourth quarter points. Four Bulls scored 20+ points led by DeMar DeRozan who posted his fifth straight 30+ game.

DeRozan scored 35 points. Nikola Vucevic added 26. Javonte Green chipped in 23 and Coby White nailed six-three pointers as he delivered 22 points off the bench.

DeMar scored a game-high 35 points in the win over Minnesota on Friday night.

The Bulls out rebounded Minnesota 43-32 and dished out 32 assists. The Bulls shot a blistering 63% from the field and 45% from three point range.

It was a terrific tuneup for tonight's home game against OKC as the Bulls aim for their third straight win.

Bulls-Thunder: 7PM United Center.

RADIO:670 The Score: 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH, 7PM.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 100, Oklahoma City 87: Joel Embiid scored 25 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and blocked five shots.

Boston 108, Denver 102: The Celtics won their seventh straight as newcomer Derrick White scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds. Nikola Jokic collected his 71st career triple-double of 23-16-11.

Utah 114, Orlando 99: The Jazz won their fifth straight home game. Hassan Whiteside won 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.

Charlotte 141, Detroit 119: LaMelo Ball scored 31 points and dished out 12 assists.

Cleveland 120, Indiana 113: Caris LeVert returned to Indy, this time wearing a Cleveland uniform, pouring in 22 points and five assists .

San Antonio 136, Atlanta 121: Dejounte Murray notched his 11th triple-double of the season with an impressive 32-10-15 game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!