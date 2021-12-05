Chuck Checks In: Bulls Net Big Win Over Brooklyn At Barclays Center

FINAL FROM BROOKLYN:

Series: Bulls 2-0

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine (31 pts), Nets- Durant (28 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Ball (9), Nets- Brown (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (7), Nets- Harden (14)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Zach LaVine attempted a season-high 13 free throws, his first double-digit game from the foul line since opening night.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls came through in crunch time as DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine proved why they're worthy of All-Star appearances in Cleveland, combining for 60 points. Lonzo Ball's 3-pointer with 16.9 seconds left gave the Bulls just enough of a cushion to provide them with two road wins over the Nets and Knicks respectively in a three-day span. The Bulls have won nine of 13 on the road. Ball was solid with an 8-9-7 game with three blocked shots.

The Bulls injury/illness-depleted roster, already decimated with the loss of Javonte Green, Coby White and Patrick Williams took another hit in the first quarter when Alex Caruso left with a hamstring injury. The Bulls reserves stepped up, led by rookie Ayo Dosunmo who tossed in 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked two shots. He was fearless and not intimidated by future Hall of Famers, Kevin Durant and James Harden. Derrick Jones Jr. was impactful off the bench with 8 points and 4 rebounds with 4 blocks. On the night, the Bulls recorded 10 block shots.

The Bulls are showing character, resiliency and grit and are fast becoming a national story in NBA circles. The win moved the Bulls to within one-half game of the first place Nets and in the process clinched the season series against the Nets, winning the first two of a three-game season series.

NEXT: Home with Denver on Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 124, Miami 102: Pat Connaughton buried seven- three pointers. The Bucks led by as many as 31 in the second half.

Denver 113, New York 99: The undermanned Nuggets received a huge bonus from Zeke Nnaji who scored 21 points, nailing a career high five-three pointers. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points in 27 minutes. The Knicks have lost three straight and five of eight at MSG.

Memphis 97, Dallas 90: Grizzlies are 4-0 since Ja Morant went down with a sprained knee. The Mavs are 2-7 since Luka Doncic sprained his knee and ankle (2-3 when he played in that span). ( Tim MacMahon- ESPN).

San Antonio 112, Golden State 107: The Spurs won their fourth straight behind Dejounte Murray's 23-12-7 game.

Boston 145, Portland 117: Dennis Schroder scored 31 points and dished out eight assists. The Celtics went 21-37 from three point range.

Sacramento 104, Los Angeles Clippers 99: Terrence Davis scored 23 of his 28 points in the a second half.

The Hornets placed LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Thanks for reading CCI.