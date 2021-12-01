Chuck Checks In: Bulls Need Consistency As They Enter December

Chuck Checks In:

A new month awaits the Bulls with two tough road games for Head Coach Billy Donovan's team as they meet the Knicks tomorrow and the Nets Saturday.

The Bulls finished November at 9-7 and played a competitive, spirited , high octane style of basketball led by Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan, with his smooth mid-range game, is sixth in scoring at 25.9 points per game. LaVine is tenth at 25.3 per outing.

Covid-19 issues sidelined Nikola Vucevic for the five game Western road trip but he saved the last game of November for his best game with a 30-14 performance against the Hornets. Vucevic drained all six of his 3-point attempts. He currently ranks 10th in rebounding at 11 boards per game.

The month also provided " Bulls Nation" a nightly dose of the grit and hard work of Alex Caruso, Javonte Green , Ayo Dosunmu, and Derrick Jones Jr. among others. Caruso ranks second in steals per game averaging 2.2 per contest.

On any given night depending on matchups, the Bulls will need consistent production from their bench in a highly competitive Eastern Conference.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 112, New York 110: James Johnson made two free throws with 2.2 seconds left as the Nets edged the Knicks . Alex Burks scored 25 points in his new role as starting point guard of the Knicks. James Harden and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points.

Phoenix 104, Golden State 96: In an early season Western Conference showdown in Phoenix, the Suns tied a franchise record winning their 17th straight game. The two teams play Friday at Golden State.

Los Angeles Lakers 117, Sacramento 92: LeBron James was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Lakers are 7-4 with him, 5-7 without him after last night's win.

Memphis 98, Toronto 91: The Raptors have lost five straight home games.

Portland 110, Detroit 92: The Pistons have lost seven straight and dropped to 4-17. Portland is 10-1 at home.Portland played without three key players including Damian Lillard.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!