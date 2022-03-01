Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose road test vs. Miami Heat

FINAL FROM MIAMI: Miami 112, Bulls 99 (Bulls: 39-23, 15-14 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (22 pts), Heat- Herro and Vincent (20 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan and Vucevic (7), Heat: Adebayo and Butler (7)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- 3 players with (4), Heat- Adebayo and Herro (5)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Bench points: Miami (49), Bulls (23)



CCI RECAP: Miami opened up a two game lead over the Bulls in the Eastern Conference race as they set the tone early leading by nine after the first quarter and never looked back leading by as many as 24 points in the second half.

The Bulls struggled making three point shots going 7-29 beyond the arc. The Bulls never got in sync offensively against a very good defensive Miami team. DeMar DeRozan was held to 18 points ending a stretch of scoring 30 or more points in 10 consecutive games. Miami clinched the season series with the fourth and final game taking place April 2 in Chicago.

DeMar DeRozan scored 18 points in the Bull loss to the Heat.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Memphis 118, San Antonio 105: After scoring 46 points against the Bulls, Ja Morant broke his own personal career-high single game scoring mark with a franchise record 52 points- the first Grizzlies player in franchise history to score 50 points in a game. He also posterized the Spurs Jakob Poeltl with a filthy dunk.

Toronto 133, Brooklyn 97: The Raptors' Scottie Barnes made his first 11 shots and had 28 points and a season-high 16 rebounds. Nets Head coach Steve Nash missed the game after entering the health and safety protocols.

Milwaukee 130, Charlotte 106: The Bucks' Jrue Holiday buried a season high five-three pointers.

Minnesota 127, Cleveland 122: Karl-Anthony Towns drilled a three pointer with 11 seconds left to pick up a road win.

Orlando 119, Indiana 103: Orlando's Markelle Fultz returned to the court for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in January , 2021. Fultz played 16 minutes, scoring 10 points and dishing out six assists.

Sacramento 131, Oklahoma City 110: The Kings improved to 7-1 when they record 30 or more assists. Domantas Sabonis had 14 pts-16 rebounds and seven assists for the Kings.

