Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose to red-hot Phoenix Suns

FINAL FROM PHOENIX: Phoenix 129 Bulls 102. ( Bulls: 41-29, 16-19 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (19 pts), Suns- Booker (28 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Green/Vucevic (7), Suns: Ayton (12)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (9), Suns- Payne (7)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Suns scored 52 points in the paint.



CCI RECAP: The Suns outscored the Bulls by 10 points in each of the second and third quarters handing the Bulls their third straight loss and eighth in their last 10 games. The Bulls could not buy a hoop, shooting only 41% and 25% from 3-point range.

The Bulls did manage to get to the line going 25-of-31 but the Suns established the tempo and flow early en route to their league leading 57th win of the season.

The Suns registered seven double figure scorers led by the 28 points from All-Star Devin Booker. Phoenix scored 52 points and out rebounded the Bulls 49-37.

The Bulls return home for one game Monday against Toronto before hitting the road for five straight.

DeMar DeRozan being guarded by Mikal Bridges.

Barring a setback the Bulls are hoping to get Patrick Williams back on the floor sometime next week. Williams went down with a broken wrist in the fifth game of the season.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 111, Dallas 101: Joel Embiid : 32-8-4. With James Harden in the lineup the 76ers are 8-2.

Boston 126, Sacramento 97: Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown combined for 62 points. The Kings have lost nine of 12.

Los Angeles 128, Toronto 123 OT: LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Russell Westbrook had a 22-10-10 game as the Lakers snapped a three game losing streak.

Cleveland 119, Denver 116 OT: Lauri Markkanen poured in 31 points. The loss snapped Denver's franchise record road win streak at seven.

Miami 120, Oklahoma City 108: Duncan Robinson scored 19 points in 19 minutes.

Brooklyn 128, Portland 123: Kevin Durant scored 38 points

Atlanta 120, Memphis 105:The Hawks Bogdanovic Bogdanovic scored 30 off the bench for the Hawks. Atlanta's John Collins is out indefinitely with a right finger and foot injuries.

New York 100, Washington 97: Julius Randle with an 18-17 game. The Wizards have lost six straight.

Utah 121, Los Angeles Clippers 92: Rudy Gobert with 19 points and 16 rebounds.

Indiana 121, Houston 118: The Rockets have lost four straight and drop to 17-53

New Orleans 124, San Antonio 91: The Spurs trail the 10th seed Pelicans by 2 1/2 games.

