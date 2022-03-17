Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose high-scoring battle vs. Jazz

FINAL FROM SALT LAKE CITY: Utah 125, Bulls 110 (Bulls: 41-28, 16-18 on the road)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (33 pts), Utah- Mitchell (37 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Utah- Gobert (20)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (6), Utah- Conley (7)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Utah's Donovan Mitchell scored 25 third quarter points. He drained seven 3-pointers in the period.

CCI RECAP: The Jazz scored 71 second half points and sealed the win on a 22-9 run to end the game. Donovan Mitchell was fabulous scoring a game-high 37 points, 25 in an electrifying third quarter. Rudy Gobert was a force on the boards with 20 and polished off his 44th double-double with 14 points. Jordan Clarkson added 26 off the bench.

Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 58 points. Nikola Vucevic bagged his 40th double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds per game.

NEXT: At Phoenix Friday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 114: Joel Embiid 35-17-5. James Harden added 21 points and 11 assists.

Dallas 113, Brooklyn 113: Luka Doncic went off with an impressive 37-9-9 game. Kevin Durant finished with 23-6-10.

Minnesota 124, Los Angeles Lakers 104: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 30 points as the T-Wolves improved to 11 games over.500.

Denver 127, Washington 109: The Wizards have lost five straight. Nikola Jokic went over 10-thousand career points.

Charlotte 116, Atlanta 106: The Hornets have won three straight as LaMelo Ball with 22 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.

New York 128, Portland 98: RJ Barrett scored 31 points, draining five threes. It was New York's first home win in more than a month.

San Antonio 122, Oklahoma City 120: In a battle of two of the premier point guards, Dejounte Murray with a 26-9-12 game. Shai Gilgeous Alexander: 34-6-8.

Boston 110, Golden State 88: The Celtics held the Warriors to 3&5 shooting and 22% from three point range. Steph Curry suffered left foot soreness in the first half and did not return.

Phoenix 129, Houston 112: Devin Booker scored 36 points. The Suns collected 49 rebounds and 32 assists.

Milwaukee 135, Sacramento 126: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton combined for 68 points.

Toronto 103, Los Angeles Clippers 100: Pascal Siakam lifted the surging Raptors posting a double-double of 31 points and 12 rebounds.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!