Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose to Heat ahead of Bucks matchup

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Miami 127, Bulls 109. (Bulls: 45-33, 27-11 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (33 pts), Heat- Butler (22 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (10), Heat- Herro and Tucker (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Vucevic (5), Heat- Lowry (10)



STAT OF THE GAME: Nikola Vucevic recorded his 44th double-double game of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds.



CCI RECAP: Miami turned a six point third quarter lead into a 21 point affair outscoring the Bulls in the quarter 32-22. The Heat were efficient in half court sets making 53% of their shots and 50% from three point range.The Heat registered seven double figure scorers with Kyle Lowry delivering a double-double game of 19 points and 10 assists.

Miami's stifling defense created issues all night long as the Bulls shot 43% from the field and 26% from 3-point range. The Heat reached the 50 win mark for the first time since 2014. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 59 of the Bulls 109 points.

Patrick Williams for the second straight outing played a solid game of 12 points , six rebounds and two blocks.

The Bulls have two days off before entertaining Milwaukee and Boston in a back/back starting Tuesday..

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 144 Charlotte 114: Joel Embiid with 29-14-6 game as the Sixers ended a three game losing streak.. The 76ers recorded season highs in points, assists (37) and three pointers made (21).

Cleveland 119 New York 101: Darius Garland scored 24 points and dished out 13 assists as seven Cavs scored in double figures.

Golden State 111, Utah 107: Klay Thompson scored 36 points, nailing eight-three pointers. Jordan Poole added 31.

Thanks for reading CCI.