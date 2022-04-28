Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose Game 5 in Milwaukee to end 2022 season

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bucks 116, Bulls 100. Milwaukee wins the series 4-1.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Antetokounmpo (33 points), Bulls- Williams (23 points)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bucks- Portis (17), Bulls- Vucevic (16)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bucks- Holiday (9), Bulls- DeRozan (7)



CCI RECAP: The Bucks jumped on the undermanned Bulls who played without Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball. The Bulls cut Milwaukee's lead to 11 at one stage in the third quarter before the Bucks responded with seven straight points after a time out. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis each registered their fourth double-double games of the series.

Antetokounmpo had a terrific first round capped off with a 33-9-3 performance in Game 5. Nikola Vucevic recorded his fourth double-double game of the series with 19 points and 16 rebounds. Patrick Williams poured in 23 points. Coby White added 17 points.

Patrick Williams led all Chicago scorers with 23 points.

Despite the series loss it was a season of progress for the Bulls. A lot of positive things happened for the Bulls, featuring two All-Stars in DeMar DeRozan and LaVine along with Vucevic who bagged 44 double-double games.

I'll have some final thoughts on the season in tomorrow's CCI.

Wishing the Bucks the best as they advance to play red-hot Boston in the second round.

Giannis and the Bucks advance to face Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart (pictured, #36) and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 102, Denver 98: The Warriors eliminated the Nuggets in five games as Steph Curry scored 30 points in his first starting assignment of the opening round.

