Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose defensive-oriented Game 1 vs. Bucks

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bucks 93, Bulls 86 (Bucks 1-0)



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Vucevic (24 pts), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (27 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (17), Bucks-Antetokounmpo (16)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (6), Bucks- Holiday and Middleton (6)



CCI SAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls went 7-for-37 from 3-point range, 18.9%.



CCI RECAP: After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half ,the Bulls rallied, but poor shooting cost them an opportunity to steal game one in Milwaukee.

The Bulls shot 32% from the field and just 18% from three point range. Nikola Vucevic was effective on the block recording a double-double of 24 points and 17 rebounds but went 2-for-10 beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine, playing in his first postseason contest registered a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds but he labored from 3-point range as well, going 2-for-10. DeMar DeRozan dished out a team high six assists but struggled shooting at 24% (6-for-25). The Bulls can build off their defense holding the Bucks to 22 points under their season average of 115 points per contest.

Giannis Antetekounmpo was solid with 27 points and 16 rebounds. Brook Lopez and Jrue Holiday were effective in the fourth quarter. Holiday scored nine of his 15 points in the final period.

The Bulls can build off of the positives from their narrow Game 1 loss.

Bulls Nation turned out big time and the vibe couldn't certainly be felt. Without question, the Bulls brand is still an iconic staple of the sports culture throughout the world.

The Bulls get back on the practice floor today and Tuesday before Wednesday's game two.

NEXT: At Milwaukee Wednesday. 8:30 tipoff. (WBBM 780 , NBCSC, TNT).

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114: Jayson Tatum's layup at the buzzer won it for the Celtics. Kyrie Irving scored 39 points, 18 in the fourth quarter. Boston leads the series 1-0.

Miami 115, Atlanta 91: Duncan Robinson scored a playoff career high 27 points. Trae Young scored eight points on 1-12 from the field, 0-7 from three point range and committed six turnovers. The Heat lead the series 1-0.

Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99: Chris Paul scored 19 fourth quarter points as the top seed Suns grabbed a 1-0 series lead.

The Raptors announced Scottie Barnes has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain and forward Thaddeus Young with a hyperextension injury to his left thumb. Both players underwent an MRI Sunday in Philadelphia and are listed as doubtful for Monday's Game 2.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!