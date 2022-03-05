Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose close matchup with Bucks

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Milwaukee 112 Bulls 108 ( 39-25, 24-10 at home).

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (30 pts), Bucks- Antetokounmpo: 34 pts



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (9), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (16)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (7), Bucks- Middelton (7)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bucks went to the foul line 33 times, 19 attempts from Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bulls attempted 11 free throws.

CCI RECAP: After a terrific third quarter by the Bulls outscoring Milwaukee 35-24, the Bucks turned the table with a 37-24 advantage in the fourth quarter as Jrue Holiday scored 16 points in the final period. Giannis Antetokounmpo took advantage of his extraordinary skill set and length to finish with a 34-16-5 game. He went 10-of-19 from the foul line.

As a team, the Bulls only attempted 11 free throws in their loss to the Bucks on Friday.

As a team, the Bulls took only 11 free throws. Milwaukee outrebounded the Bulls 50-40, 12-5 on the offensive glass. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 59 points. Nikola Vucevic finished with a 19-9 game.

The Bulls have dropped four straight and trail first place Miami by three games. The Bulls play at Philadelphia Monday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 115, New York 114: Cam Johnson scored a career high 38 including the game winning three point bank shot at the buzzer.

Philadelphia 125, Cleveland 119: Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points. Philly won its fifth straight. The 76ers are 4-0 with James Harden in the lineup. Cleveland has lost six of seven.

Atlanta 117, Washington 114: The Hawks moved into the ninth position in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit 111, Indiana 106: The Pistons are putting it together having won five of seven. Indiana has lost 10 of 13.

New Orleans 124, Utah 90: Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum combined for 53 points.The Pelicans have won four straight by an average of 26 points.

Minnesota 138, Oklahoma City 101: The T-Wolves led by 17 at half and never looked back. Minnesota buried 22-three pointers.

Orlando 103, Toronto 97: The Magic ended a nine game losing streak against the Raptors.

Denver 116, Houston 101: DeMarcus Cousins scored a season high 31 points for the Nuggets. Houston has lost 12 straight.

