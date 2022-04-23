Chuck Checks In: Bulls lose to Bucks in Game 3 blowout

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Milwaukee 111 Bulls 81. Bucks lead series 2-1.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: Vucevic (19 pts), Bucks- Allen (22 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- White (8), Bucks- Portis (16)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: LaVine: 5. Bucks: Antetokounmpo (9)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: After shooting 48% from three point range in game two, the Bulls shot only 26% beyond the arc in game three.

CCI RECAP: It was a long night at the office as the Bulls struggled against an aggressive Bucks defense trailing by as many as 37 points.

The Bucks got it going early looking for Bobby Portis who got the start for the injured Khris Middleton. Portis finished with an impressive 18 points and 16 rebounds. Grayson Allen was impactful off the bench with 22 points draining five 3-pointers. The Bulls were never in sync attempting just 10 free throws.

The Bucks defense held the Bulls to 39% shooting from the field.

The Bucks outrebounded the Bulls 55-43. The Bulls shot 39% , 25% from three point range and went 6-10 from the foul line. Milwaukee's bench outscored the Bulls reserves 47-26.

NEXT: Home with Milwaukee Sunday noon tip.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Atlanta 111, Miami 110: Trae Young's floater with 4.4 seconds left enabled the Hawks to win game three as Atlanta overcame a 16 point deficit. Kyle Lowry suffered a hamstring injury and will undergo tests today. Miami leads the series 2-1.

Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111: Chris Paul scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter. The Suns lead the series 2-1.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!