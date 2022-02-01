Chuck Checks In: Bulls look to win season series vs. Orlando Magic

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Orlando (11-40, 6-22 on the road) at Bulls (31-18, 18-6 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26.4 ppg), Orlando- Anthony (17.8 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11.4), Orlando: Carter (10.1)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Orlando- Anthony (6)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls: 2-1.

CCI PREVIEW: By virtue of Boston's win over the Heat, the Bulls are back atop the Eastern Conference by percentage points over the Heat. Nine teams are within 5.5 games of first place in the conference.

The Bulls are hoping to sustain their momentum going into tonight's game after scoring 130 points against Portland Sunday. But as the Bulls learned the hard way last week, every game is a challenge and the Bulls will need to be locked in against a Magic team struggling with a league-low 11 wins. However, Orlando has won two straight and three of its last four games.

One of those wins came at the expense of the Bulls January 23 as the Wagner brothers, Mo and Franz combined for 41 points.

Orlando Magic forwards and brothers Franz and Moe Wagner

The Magic led by as many as 20 points despite DeMar DeRozan's season high 41 points. The Bulls recorded just 10 assists and turned the ball over 22 times. Tonight, it's the Bulls who need to be the aggressors and not the Magic.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 122, Miami 92: The Celtics are two games above.500 for the first time since December 4. Boston has won nine of its last 13.

Toronto 106, Atlanta 100: Gary Trent Jr. scored 31 points-his fourth straight 30+ game as the Raps ended the Hawks seven game win streak.

New York 116, Sacramento 96: The Kings have dropped seven straight and 12 straight on the road.

Cleveland 93, New Orleans 90: Cedi Osman , stepping in for the injured Darius Garland, dished out a career high 12 assists for the 31-20 Cavaliers.

Oklahoma City 98, Portland 81: The Thunder ended a seven game slide.

Golden State 122, Houston 108: Stephen Curry scored 40 points, 21 coming in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia 122, Memphis 119: With Joel Embiid taking the night off, second year guard Tyrese Maxey went off: 33 points, 8 rebounds, 4 block shots. He went 13-23 from the field.

Indiana 122, Los Angeles Clippers 116: The Clippers finished their eight game road trip at 4-4. The short handed Pacers got 26 points and 10 rebounds from Isaiah Jackson.

