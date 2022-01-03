Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look For Their Second Win Over Magic

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Orlando: (7-30, 5-17 on the road) at Bulls: (24-10, 12-4 at home) 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (26 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: After two buzzer-beating performances by DeMar DeRozan the Bulls return to the United Center to take on an Orlando team that, like many, including the Bulls ,are dealing with COVID-19 issues and an assortment of injuries. Last night in Boston, the Magic blew a 14-point lead with just over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and lost to the Celtics in OT, 116-111.

Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 50 points for the Celtics. The Magic have lost five straight but feature one of the leading candidates for Rookie of the Year in Franz Wagner. Wagner in December averaged 19 points, five rebounds and three assists.

The Bulls sit atop the competitive Eastern Conference by one full game over the Nets and surging Milwaukee Bucks.

DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic have been sensational. DeRozan and LaVine are each in the top seven in scoring. More on DeRozan: During the final period, he is averaging eight points on 53% shooting and 54% from the 3-point line. He would be the first player in NBA history to put up that kind of production in the final period, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Vooch is seventh in rebounding averaging 11 per game. Coby White has been outstanding with back to back 20+ point games. The Bulls have plenty of work to do however as they allowed the Wizards to score 72 points in the paint. The Bulls-Magic contest has "trap game" written all over it and the Bulls must be ready to hoop.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Toronto 120. New York 105: Fred VanVleet scored 19 of his season high 35 points in the third quarter. The Raps have beaten the Knicks 11 straight times in Toronto.

Cleveland 108, Indiana 104: Rookie Evan Mobley had a 24-9-4 game. Domantas Sabonis continues to put up huge numbers for the Pacers: 32-13-7.

Los Angeles Lakers 108, Minnesota 103: The Lakers are back at .500 (19-19). LeBron James scored 26 points. Russell Westbrook committed nine turnovers.

Sacramento 115, Miami 113: De'Aaron Fox sank two free throws with six seconds left to give the Kings the win. Buddy Hield scored 26 points off the bench for the Kings.

Thanks for reading CCI. All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!