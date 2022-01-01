Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Stay Atop Eastern Conference

FINAL FROM INDIANA

Bulls 108 Pacers 106 (Bulls: 23-10, 11-6 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 pts), Pacers- Sabonis (24 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (16), Pacers- Sabonis (14)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (6), Pacers- Sabonis (6)



SERIES: Bulls 2-1

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Coby White hit a season high six-3-pointers, scoring 24 points.

CCI RECAP: DeMar DeRozan scored 10 of his game high 28 points in the fourth quarter including the game winning 3-pointer as time expired lifting the streaking Bulls to their sixth straight win. DeRozan was fabulous, draining 11-12 from the foul line. The Bulls needed every one of their 26 made free throws in 30 attempts.

Coby White knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points. Nikola Vucevic picked up his 16th double-double on the season with another outstanding performance of 14 points and 16 rebounds.

The Bulls came away with a win despite being out rebounded 55-42 and being outscored in the paint 58-32.

The Pacers, who rank 29th in the NBA in attendance, averaging less than 14,000 per game, drew a sellout of 17,500, many of whom wore Bulls red.

It's a quick turn around for the Bulls as they are in D.C. tonight for a meeting against Bradley Beal and the Wizards.

Washington enters the game 18-17. 670 The Score will carry the game at 5:45 with pre game coverage. NBCSCH at 6PM CT.

It will be the Bulls fifth game in seven days.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 139, Portland 106: LeBron James celebrated his 37th birthday scoring a season high 43 points in 29 minutes.

Oklahoma City 95, New York 80: The Knicks played without Julius Randle and Kemba Walker.

Toronto 116, Los Angeles Clippers 108: Pascal Siakam scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds.

Memphis 118, San Antonio 105: Ja Morant was sensational with a 30-6-8 line.

Utah 120, Minnesota 108: Donovan Mitchell continues to stuff the stat sheet pouring in 39 points.

Atlanta 121, Cleveland 118: Clint Capela was a one man wrecking crew in the paint with a robust double-double game of 18 points and 23 rebounds.

Miami 120, Houston 110: Jimmy Butler tallied a season high 37 points.

Boston 123, Phoenix 108: The Suns have lost three of four. Boston ended a mini three game slide.

Dallas 112, Sacramento 96: Jalen Brunson from Stevenson High School continues to impress in a break out season, scoring 23 points and dishing out eight assists.

Thanks for reading CCI.