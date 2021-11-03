Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Stay Atop The East vs. Sixers

GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA:

Bulls: (6-1, 3-0 on the road) at 76ers: (5-2, 3-1 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 5:45 CT pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 6 PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine (25 ppg) 76ers: Embiid (21 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 10 (rpg), 76ers- Drummond (10 rpg)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (4.9 apg), 76ers: Maxey: (4 apg)

CCI PREVIEW:

The Bulls enjoyed an "off" day in the schedule to prepare for tonight's game after a remarkable second half rally to stun the Celtics in Boston. Honestly, there is seldom a complete off day. Either players receive treatment or they get shots up at a nearby gym. Others watch tape. Some hit the weights. The games come at you quickly.

The Celtics led the Bulls 103-89 entering the fourth quarter and lost 128-114. It's the first time in the shock clock era (1954-55) that a team lost by 14+ after leading by 14+ entering the fourth quarter.

Head Coach Billy Donovan is establishing his rotation with Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, Derrick Jones Jr. and Tony Bradley Jr. as the primary reserves. Donovan has done a brilliant job always keeping a scorer on the floor. Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan are each averaging 25 points per game.

The 76ers continue to play without Ben Simmons and tonight will be missing Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols) and Danny Green (hamstring). Joel Embiid sat out Philly's last game resting his knee but is good to go tonight. Expect Embiid to get a ton of touches deep in the paint and, of course, he's always willing to take a long range jumper. Both teams have done a solid job on defense, ranking in the top ten in opponents scoring. The two teams are also in the top four in blocked shots per game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Bam Adebayo with a 22-13 game as the Heat had four players score 22 or more points in a game for the first time in franchise history. Miami improved to 6-1 matching their best start in franchise history.

Milwaukee 117, Detroit 89: The Pistons couldn't buy a three-point bucket...a season low 17% , 8-47 from the field. The Pistons are 1-6.

Los Angeles Lakers 119, Houston 117: LeBron James scored 14 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix 112, New Orleans 100: Chris Paul moved in to third place on the all-time assists board , dishing out 18 as the Suns handed the Pelicans their seventh loss in eight games to start the season.

Utah 119, Sacramento 113: Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley combined for 66 points.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter:@ctsbulls. All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls !