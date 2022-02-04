Chuck Checks In: Bulls look to rally after OT loss in Toronto

FINAL FROM TORONTO: Toronto 127, Bulls 120 (Bulls: 32-19, 13-13 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Vucevic (30 pts), Raptors- Siakam (25pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (18), Raptors- Siakam (13)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (8), Raptors- VanVleet (9)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Raptors grabbed 22 offensive rebounds.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls began a grueling four games in five nights being extended into overtime as the Raps outscored the Bulls 13-6 in the extra period. Gary Trent Jr. drilled a left wing 3-point shot with 16.5 seconds left to give the Raps enough of a cushion to secure their fourth straight win.

The Bulls suffered a narrow OT loss in Toronto.

Nikola Vucevic recorded his 28th double-double game and his eighth in his last nine games with a terrific game of 30 points and 18 rebounds.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points going 14-14 from the line.

Four of the five Raptors starters scored 20 or more points led by Pascal Siakam's 25 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Toronto attempted 113 shots and out rebounded the Bulls 58-51 crashing the offensive window for 22 rebounds. The Bulls committed 17 turnovers leading to 22 Raptors points.

Prior to the game it was announced that Zach LaVine was named to the All Star team for the second straight season.

NEXT: At Indiana Friday. 5:45 pre CT 670 The Score. NBCSC. 7PM.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS, NOTES AND SCORES

Miami 112, San Antonio 95: The Heat ended a three game slide. Kyle Lowry returned to the Miami lineup after missing nine straight games for personal reasons.

Minnesota 128, Detroit 117: Anthony Edwards scored 25 points as the T-Wolves bagged their fifth win in their last six games.

Atlanta 124, Phoenix 115: Trae Young scored 43 points as the Hawks ended the Suns 11 game win streak.

Golden State 126, Sacramento 114: Klay Thompson nailed six straight three pointers to lead the Warriors to the win.

Los Angeles Clippers 111, Los Angeles Lakers 110: Reggie Jackson drove to the basket for the game winner with four seconds left . Anthony Davis with a robust 30-17 game for the Lakers.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!