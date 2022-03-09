Chuck Checks In: Bulls look for much-needed win vs. Pistons

GAME NIGHT FROM DETROIT:

Bulls: (39-26, 15-16 on the road) at Detroit: (16-47, 11-21 at home) 6PM CT.



RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 5:45 CT pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM CT



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg). Pistons: GRant (19 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Pistons: Stewart (8)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Pistons- Cunningham (5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 3-0. ( Bulls have won 10 straight in the series).

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls look to end a five game slide here in Detroit against an improving Pistons team, winners of three straight and six of eight.

Regardless of who's on the floor for the Bulls tonight they need to jump on Detroit and head back to Chicago with a win.

Detroit of course has other plans led by rookie of the year candidate , Cade Cunningham who is coming off a 28 points, 10 assists game in Monday's win over the Hawks. It remains to be seen who will come away with the 2022 honor between Cunningham and Cleveland's Evan Mobley. This is a terrific rookie class and the Bulls are most fortunate to have Ayo Dosunmu- the steal of the 2021 draft , taken 38th overall.

Ayo Dosunmu guarding Luka Doncic.

Dosunmu is fearless, tenacious , high motor and coachable. I love everything about this young man. He is a worker. He will improve his game. I am very excited about his future in a Bulls uniform.

Detroit will be without rugged big man Isaiah Stewart who is sidelined with a knee injury.

NBA 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 142, Oklahoma City 115: Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 39 points. OKC shut down three players for the season including Lu Dort.

Brooklyn 132, Charlotte 121: Kyrie Irving scored 50 points on only 19 shots. He made 15 field goals and went nine of 12 from three point range.

Cleveland 127, Indiana 124: Darius Garland scored 41 points and dished out 13 assists as the Cavs trail Miami by only 5.5 games. Evan Mobley had 22-12-3-1 block and 5 steals.

Memphis 132, New Orleans 111: Ja Morant had a 24-8-8 game in just 27 minutes. Memphis set a franchise record scoring 42 fast break points.

Phoenix 102, Orlando 99: Deandre Ayton scored 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds as the Suns posted their 52nd win.

Golden State 112, Los Angeles Clippers 97: Another member of the '21-22 rookie class showcased his skill set as Golden State's Jonathan Kuminga had a 21-6-6 game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls