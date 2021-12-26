Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Keep Home Winning Streak Going vs. Pacers

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Indiana (14-19, 3-12 on the road) at Bulls (19-10, 10-4 at home), 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Will Perdue:6:45pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Jason Benetti and Bill Wennington, 7PM



SEASON SERIES: Indiana 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: What a strange NBA world we live in. Just when you think the Bulls are becoming somewhat of a full roster, the team learned two days ago that head coach Billy Donovan entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Chris Fleming will take over in Donovan's absence.

The upside for the Bulls: The return of a host of players including Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu. Alex Caruso remains sidelined with a left foot injury. Derrick Jones Jr. is out with a hamstring issue. Patrick Williams out with a left wrist injury.

Indiana enters the United Center five games under.500 with trade rumors swirling around the team. Do the Pacers need a reboot or a rebuild? That's the question.

Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers

Indiana has some intriguing pieces if in fact they elect to break up the core group of the team. Only time will tell. In the meantime, Indiana has won just three out of 15 road games, one of which came against the Bulls on November 21, 109-77. The Bulls were coming off a west coast trip , playing without Nikola Vucevic and had absolutely nothing in the tank.

I'm expecting a much different vibe tonight.

Two of Indiana's best players, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis are listed as questionable on the team's injury report.

It's a busy week for the Bulls with five games in seven days, playing the Pacers and Hawks each twice and the Bulls get their first look at the Wizards on January 1.

CCI NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 122, Los Angeles Lakers 115: James Harden and Patty Mills combined for 70 points as the Nets went with their 12th different starting lineup. Mills drained a Christmas day record eight-three pointers. The Lakers have lost five straight.

New York 101, Atlanta 87: A week ago Kemba Walker was out of the rotation but because of Covid-19 issues Walker is not only playing-he's starting. Walker record a triple-double of 10-10-12 against a depleted Hawks roster.

Golden State 116, Phoenix 107: Steph Curry scored a game high 33 . Otto Porter Jr. poured in 13 fourth quarter points.

Milwaukee 117, Boston 113: The Bucks scored 43 points in the third quarter. The Celtics blew a 19 point lead. Boston played without 10 players.

Utah 120, Dallas 116: Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points as the Jazz won for the 13th time in the last 15 games.

Paul George of the Clippers is dealing with a right elbow issue and will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks.