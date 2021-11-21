Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look Forward To Rematch vs. New York Knicks

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

New York ( 9-7, 5-2 on the road) at Bulls ( 11-5, 5-2 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 6:45 pregame TV: NBCSCH- Jason Benetti and Stacey King, 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and Lavine (26 ppg), NY- Randle (19 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- LaVine (5.6), NY- Randle (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.6), NY- Randle (5)



LAST MEETING: October 28, 2021 at United Center- NY 104, Bulls 103

CCI PREVIEW: Fresh off of a successful 3-2 West Coast swing, the Bulls return to the United Center for two games in two nights before once again hitting the road. The Bulls understand they'll be in for a grind-it-out game against the Knicks who are out of sync since a 5-1 start.

Despite the win, the Knicks struggled Saturday against the lowly Rockets who fell to 0-10 on the road and 1-15 on the season. It was a physically demanding game for both teams; a game that saw Mitchell Robinson exit in the second half with a nose injury. But, a win is a win and the Knicks will take it. Alec Burks scored 17 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Knicks handed the Rockets their 14th straight loss. Burks tossed in a career high six-three pointers. Neither RJ Barrett nor Kemba Walker played in the final quarter. Knicks opponents are shooting just 43% from the field, second best in the NBA. The Knicks beat the Bulls 104-103 at the United Center on October 28 as Walker scored 21 points and Julius Randle added 13 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists.

The Bulls are getting better and better on both ends of the floor as they're allowing just 103 points per game, eighth fewest in the NBA. The Bulls are 11th in scoring (108 ppg), 5th in FG% (46%), 4th in 3pt FG% (36%) and 1st in FT% at 85%.

Zach LaVine is 4th in scoring at 26.8 ppg. DeMar DeRozan is 5th in scoring at 26.6 ppg and 4th in FTA at 8 per game. Alex Caruso is second in steals, averaging 2.4 per game.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 117, Orlando 108: Giannis Antetokounmpo put up huge numbers of 32 points and 20 rebounds.. Bobby Portis had season highs of 24 points and 15 rebounds. The Bucks are above .500 for the first time since Oct. 27.

Washington 103, Miami 100: The Wizards battled back from a 16 point deficit to end Miami's four game win streak. Jimmy Butler missed a potential game tying three pointer as time expired.

Atlanta 115, Charlotte 105: The Hawks cooled off Charlotte ending the Hornets five game win streak. Miles Bridges had 35 points in a losing cause. The Hawks have won four straight.

Boston 111, Oklahoma City 105: Jayson Tatum poured in 33 points. Tatum has scored 30 or more points in three straight games. Dennis Schroder had 29 points and six assists against his former team. The Celtics have won seven of 10.

Indiana 111, New Orleans 94: The Pacers won their fourth straight home game led by Domantas Sabonis, who posted impressive numbers of 20-10-6. The Pels dropped to 3-15. The Pacers ended a three game slide.

Minnesota 138, Memphis 95: The T-Wolves won their third straight. Five of the Grizzlies losses have been by at least 20 points.

Portland 118, Philadelphia 111: Damian Lillard scored a season high 39 points.Portland is 8-1 at home.

Utah 123, Sacramento 108: Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 14 rebounds, his fifth straight double-double game. The Kings have lost seven of eight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!