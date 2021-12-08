Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Extend Win Streak, Take On Revamped Cavs

GAME NIGHT FROM CLEVELAND

Bulls ( 17-8, 9-4 on the road) at Cleveland ( 13-12, 5-7 at home) 6PM CT.

RADIO: 670 The Score: 5:45 pregame TV:NBCSCH, 6PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- LaVine (25 ppg), Cleveland- Garland (19)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Cleveland- Allen (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.9), Cleveland- Garland (7)



CCI PREVIEW: The streaking but undermanned Bulls will go for their fifth-straight win as they're back on the road for stops in Cleveland and Miami. The Bulls will once again be without their leading scorer, DeMar DeRozan and Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Alex Caruso. Head Coach Billy Donovan will rely on his entire roster to step up and contribute quality minutes. Role players yearn for more minutes. End of bench players are looking for opportunities to showcase themselves. The bottom line is simple: Donovan is giving everyone a chance and when I say everyone, I mean everyone. Donovan called upon seldom used Matt Thomas in the first quarter against Denver. The message is clear to every player on the roster.

The Bulls received a huge game from Chicago's very own Ayo Dosunmu who played 42 minutes in his first NBA start. Dosunmu plays hard on both ends of the floor and continues to impress with his aggressive style of play.

The surprising Cavs have lost two straight after winning four in a row. Cleveland features a huge front line of three -seven-footers: Jarrett Allen, Lauri Markkanen and Evan Mobley. Markkanen, in his his first season in a Cleveland uniform, is averaging 14 points and six rebounds. Allen is having a breakout season putting up numbers of 17 points and 11 rebounds. Mobley, a terrific looking rookie out of USC is enjoying a splendid first season with an averageof 14 points and eight rebounds.

Mobley reminds me of Chris Bosh, who could run the floor, finish near the rim, knock down an occasional 3-pointer and block shots. He's ninth in the league in block shots per game averaging just under two. With Collin Sexton sidelined for the season with a knee injury, Darius Garland has emerged as the go-to guy for the Cavs in the backcourt. He currently ranks 11th in assists at seven per contest.

This is the first of four meetings between the two teams.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Los Angeles Lakers 117, Boston 102: LeBron James scored 30. Anthony Davis with a 17-16 game.

New York 121, San Antonio 109: RJ Barrett sank a career high seven-three pointers, scoring 32 points.

Brooklyn 102, Dallas 99: The Nets held the Mavs to 13 fourth quarter points. Brooklyn rallied from a 17 point deficit. The Mavs have lost five straight home games.

Pacers guard TJ McConnell underwent surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right hand is out several months according to ESPN.

The Blazers announced CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a pneumothorax in his right lung.

Thanks for reading CCI.