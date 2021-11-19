Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To End Road Woes vs. Nuggets In Denver

GAME NIGHT FROM DENVER:

Bulls (10-5, 5-3 on the road) at Denver (9-6, 7-2 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 7:45CT pregame

TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 8PMCT



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine (26 ppg) Denver- Jokic (26 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (5), Denver (13)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.5), Denver- Jokic (6)[BR]

CCI PREVIEW: Coming off a disappointing loss to Portland, the Bulls complete the fifth and final game of their Western swing in Denver, a place they haven't won in their last 13 meetings. Overall, the Nuggets have beaten the Bulls nine straight times. The Nuggets played last night, falling for the only the second time in nine home games as the 76ers came away with a 103-89 win. After winning five straight, Denver has lost its last two games.

The Nuggets are missing Jamal Murray who is working his way back from a torn ACL. Michael Porter Jr. remains out with back issues. The Nuggets bench has been inconsistent but despite the Nuggets injuries and deficiencies they do have the NBA's reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic. Jokic is certainly in the discussion when it comes to crowning the best passing big man in the history of basketball. His vision and court sense is amazing. Jokic can post up and hit the three. He can facilitate the Nuggets offense and run the point. His basketball savvy is off the charts. He is a world class talent. As a fan and someone who passionately loves the game as I do, it's a pleasure watching him play.

Will Barton has played well against the Bulls and that will be a key matchup tonight. The Bulls will be playing a hungry Nuggets team tonight and need 48 minutes of energy and smart, team basketball. I expect the Bulls to be up for the challenge and come away with a 3-2 road trip.

CCI 24SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Miami 112, Washington 97: Jimmy Butler registered his second straight 30-point game as the Heat won their fourth straight. Butler went 10-10 from the line.

Golden State 104, Cleveland 89: The Warriors outscored the Cavaliers 36-8 in the fourth quarter. Steph Curry poured in 20 of his 40 points in the final period.

Minnesota 115, San Antonio 90: The T-Wolves sank a season high 21-three pointers. The Spurs have lost four straight.

Utah 119, Toronto 103: Rudy Gay scored 20 points in his season debut as the Jazz handed the Raps their sixth loss in their last seven games. Utah won despite committing 21 turnovers and enabling Toronto to score 33 points off of them.

Memphis 120, Los Angeles Clippers 108: Ja Morant scored 17 of his 28 points in the third quarter. Memphis outscored LAC in the paint 74-36. The Grizzlies lead the NBA in paint scoring averaging 53 per game.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!