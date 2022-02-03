Chuck Checks In: Bulls look to build momentum with win vs. Raptors

GAME NIGHT FROM TORONTO

Bulls (32-18, 13-12 on the road) at Toronto (26-23, 14-12 at home). 6:30 CT.

Radio: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 6:15 pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Robbie Hummel 6:30.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (26 ppg), Raptors- VanVleet (21 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Raptors: Siakam: 8 per. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Raptors- VanVleet (7)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

The Bulls begin a most difficult stretch of games as they begin four games in five nights against the improving Toronto Raptors, winners of four of five with their only loss in that span January 26 at Chicago.

DeMar DeRozan is on a roll averaging 31 points, five rebounds and four steals, shooting 60% in his last seven games.

DeRozan scored 29 points in the Bulls win vs. Orlando

Ayo Dosunmu has recorded 27 assists and just four turnovers in his last four games. Nikola Vucevic has registered double-doubles in seven of his last eight games. Zach LaVine puts up numbers every game, averaging 24-4-4 on the season. He will be added to the NBA Eastern Conference reserve team tonight-there is NO doubt in my mind.

The Raps are putting it together led by a solid starting lineup featuring Rockford's Fred VanVleet. VanVleet is averaging career highs in points (21) and assists ( seven). Pascal Siakam is enjoying another solid year as is OG Anunoby. Rookie Scottie Barnes has been impressive averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

Taking Barnes with the fourth overall pick was a brilliant move by Toronto's front office. Under Raps Head Coach Nick Nurse his teams always play hard and smart. He varies his defensive schemes and isn't afraid to go against the book when it comes to unconventional methods of strategy.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Sacramento 112, Brooklyn 101: The Nets suffered their sixth straight loss.

Houston 115, Cleveland 104: The Cavs trail the Bulls. The first coach in Cavaliers history, Hall of Famer Bill Fitch passed away at 89. He was twice Coach of the Year and guided Boston to the 1981 championship.

Memphis 120, New York 108: Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Grizzlies is having a breakout season. He recorded a 26-10 game against the slumping Knicks. Memphis goes to 36-18, having won 17 of its last 21.

Boston 113, Charlotte 107: Boston is three games over .500 for the first time this season. LaMelo Ball scored a career high 38 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out nine assists for the Hornets.

Los Angeles Lakers 99, Portland 94: The Lakers snapped a three game slide as Anthony Davis scored 19 points of his 30 points in the final 12 minutes.

Utah 108, Denver 104: Trent Forrest scored career highs in points (18) and assists ( 8) for the undermanned Jazz.

Washington 106, Philadelphia 103: Washington's Spencer Dinwiddie recorded a triple double. Bradley Beal will miss at least a week with a wrist injury.

Orlando 119, Indiana 118: The Magic won for the fourth time in their last six games.

