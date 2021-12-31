Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look To Build Momentum Heading into 2022

GAME DAY FROM INDIANA

Bulls (22-10, 10-6 on the road) at Indiana (14-21, 11-8 at home), 2PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 1:45 CT. pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Robbie Hummel 2PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26.8), LaVine (26.3) Pacers- Sabonis (17.9) LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Pacers- Sabonis (11.9) LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (4.5), LaVine (4.4) Pacers- Sabonis (4.3)

SEASON SERIES: 1-1.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls get their second look at the Pacers in less than a week as they close out and open the calendar 2021/2022 year with back-to-back games against the Pacers and Wizards respectively.

The Pacers received a jolt on Thursday when they learned three players including two starters: Malcolm Brogdon and Chris Duarte entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. The Bulls will be looking for their sixth straight win but will be tested by a frustrated Pacers team that has lost three of four.

Look for Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis to get up a ton of shots, as will Myles Turner, who is in contention for Defensive Player do the Year honors. Turner has recorded a league-leading 97 blocked shots on the season.

Bulls big man Nikola Vucevic is doing some serious hoopin' over the last three games averaging 18 points, 17 rebounds, shooting 58% from the field.

In two games against the Pacers, Zach LaVine is averaging 24 points while shooting 52%- 50% from 3-point range. DeMar DeRozan in two games against Indiana is averaging 21 points, shooting 47%. Domantas Sabonis is doing a solid job for Indiana averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds against the Bulls in two outings.

The Bulls will once again be without the services of several players including Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso. The Bulls however did sign veteran Jordan Bell to a 10-day contract. Bell was playing with Santa Cruz in the G-League. He was the 38th pick by the Bulls then traded to Golden State on draft night.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 102, Brooklyn 102: The 76ers' Tyrese Maxey, enjoying a break out season, nailed a career high five-three pointers. Joel Embiid added 34 points. James Harden had a triple-double of 33-14-10.

Milwaukee 136, Orlando 118: You do the math..the Bucks scored 63 first half points , then proceeded to score 73 second half points. The Bucks have won five straight.

Washington 110, Cleveland 93: Bradley Beal saw his first action in 12 days scoring 29 points and dishing out 10 assists. He had been in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Daniel Gafford blocked five shots for the Wizards.NBA history was made as Washington's Jaime Echenique became the first Colombian player to play minutes in a regular season game. Wizards guard Spencer Dinwiddie has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Thanks for reading CCI.