Chuck Checks In: Bulls look for bounce-back win vs. rival Heat

GAME NIGHT FROM MIAMI: Bulls: (39-22, 15-13 on the road) at Miami: ( 40-21, 20-7 at home).

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:15 pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6:30.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (28 ppg), Heat: Butler (21 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (11), Heat: Adebayo (10)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Heat- Lowry (7)



SEASON SERIES: Miami 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: A tough week ahead for the Bulls as they battle the Heat in a game featuring the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Miami holds a slim one game lead over the Bulls but leads the season series 2-0. A Heat win will give them a tie breaking advantage should the two clubs have identical records at the end of the season. The Bulls host Miami April 2.

The Bulls were extremely short handed the last time these two teams met in December as the COVID virus decimated the depleted Bulls roster.

The Bulls need to get off to a solid start and not find themselves in a position of playing from behind in the fourth quarter as was the case against Memphis. Both teams are well coached and play the game the right way.

Bam Adebayo is coming off a season-high 36 points against the Spurs and is an outstanding talent. Jimmy Butler is playing through nagging injuries but always manages to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Kyle Lowry will miss tonight's game for personal reasons. Tyler Herro has bounced back from a subpar season of a year ago.

Miami center Bam Adebayo is having a big season.

The Bulls offense is averaging 118 points in their last 10 games, ranking them fifth, with their opponents averaging 114. Miami in its last 10 games is averaging 112 points per game while holding opponents to 104 points per contest, third fewest in points allowed in that span. Nikola Vucevic is listed as probable with a left ankle sprain.

This should be a highly competitive game with so many subplots to go along with it.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS, NOTES AND SCORES

New Orleans 123, Los Angeles Lakers 95: The Lakers drop to 27-33, the ninth seed in the Western Conference. The Pelicans moved into the 10th seed. CJ McCollum scored 22 points. LeBron James had 32 points but committed seven turnovers.

Philadelphia 125, New York 109: Joel Embiid had a 39-7-3- 4 block shots game. He went 23-27 from the line.. James Harden became the first player in NBA history with 25p/10a in his first 2 games with a new team.(stat muse).

Detroit 127, Charlotte 126 OT: Kelly Olynyk's baseline jumper as time expired helped the Pistons end a 15 game losing streak against the Hornets.

Indiana 128, Boston 107: Oshea Brissett scored 27 points as the Pacers cooled off the streaking Celtics. Indiana drained 17- three pointers.

Utah 118, Phoenix 114: The Jazz have won eight of nine and improved to 16 games over .500. Phoenix has dropped back to back games for the first time in two months.

Los Angeles Clippers 99, Houston 98: LA's Ivica Zubac blocked six shots. The Rockets have lost nine straight.

Dallas 107, Golden State 101: The Warriors blew a 21 point lead as the Mavs outscored Golden State 33-13 in the fourth quarter.

Denver 124 Portland 92. The Nuggets have won six straight.

