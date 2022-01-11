Chuck Checks In: Bulls look for bounce-back win vs. Pistons and No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

Detroit at Bulls: Pistons ( 9-30, 3-17 on the road), Bulls (26-11, 14-4 at home), 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26.4 ppg), LaVine (26.2 ppg) Detroit: Cunningham (15 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Detroit- Stewart (8)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5), Detroit- Cunningham (5)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls 2-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls look to get back in the win column as they entertain Detroit in the first of four games in five nights.

The Bulls have won nine straight over Detroit, owning a 2-0 season series lead holding the Pistons to an average of 85 points. The Pistons remain disciplined in their rebuilding process as the league's number one overall pick, Cade Cunningham has become the face of the franchise averaging 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Detroit rallied from a 22-point deficit to beat the Jazz 126-116 last night as Cunningham scored 18 of his career-high 29 points in the third quarter.

With games against the Nets, Warriors, Celtics and Grizzlies awaiting them, the Bulls cannot afford to take Detroit lightly. This is a ballgame the Bulls must get.

The Bulls list Alex Caruso, Javonte Green, Tyler Cook, Patrick Williams as out for tonight's game. Mac McClung's second ten day contract expired.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Portland 114, Brooklyn 108: In Portland, Anfernee Simons, Robert Covington and Ben McLemore each scored 20 or more points for the TrailBlazers as the Nets now travel to Chicago to play the Bulls Wednesday.

Cleveland 109, Sacramento 108: Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 17 rebounds for the 23-15 Cavaliers. The Kings have lost a season high five straight.

Charlotte 103, Milwaukee 99: LaMelo Ball scored 18 of his 23 points in the second half. The Hornets have won six of eight and post a 12-5 home court record.

Boston 101, Indiana 98 in OT: Domantas Sabonis had 23 rebounds for the Pacers. Boston has won four of six.

New York 111, San Antonio 96: The Spurs are 10 games under.500.

Philadelphia 111, Houston 91: Joel Embiid had 31 points and eight rebounds. He has scored 31 points in four straight games. The 76ers have won seven straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!