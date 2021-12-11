Chuck Checks In: Bulls Look For Bounce-Back Win vs. Heat

GAME NIGHT FROM MIAMI:

Bulls (17-9, 9-5 on the road) at Miami ( 15-11, 7-4 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pregame TV: NBCSCH- Jason Benetti and Stephen Bardo (7PM)

SEASON SERIES: Miami 1-0



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 25ppg. Miami: Herro (20 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Miami- Dedmon (5)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5), Miami- Lowry (7)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls enjoyed the sun of Miami the past three days but now it's time to get back to work regardless of who's active for tonight's game. The Bulls have brought in Stanley Johnson and Alfonzo McKinnie to bolster a depleted roster.

McKinnie, from Marshall High School, has seen action with the Warriors, Cavs and Lakers. He recently spent time with Mexico City of the G-League. You can hear my one-on-one interview with McKinney tonight at halftime on 670 The Score or Audacy app or Bulls Radio Network.

Johnson was with the Bulls in preseason. He played last season with the Raptors.

INJURY UPDATE: The five Bulls players in the NBA Health and Safety Protocols: White, Green, DeRozan, Thomas and Jones are Out.

Caruso is questionable (hamstring), Williams-Out (wrist).

Miami: Butler, Adebayo, Oladipo and Morris-OUT, Robinson-Probable (quad).

Regardless of who is or isn't on the floor, both teams are looking to get back on track. The Heat have lost three of four but most recently posted a 113-104 win over the Bucks. The Bulls had their four game win streak halted Wednesday in Cleveland.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Phoenix 111, Boston 90: The Suns improved to 21-4 behind JaVale McGee's 21 points and 15 rebounds. The Celtics are a game under .500 at 13-14.

Milwaukee 123, Houston 114: The Bucks snapped Houston's seven game win streak as Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 41 points, 17 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks.

Los Angeles Lakers 116, Oklahoma City 95: LeBron James with a 33-6-5 game. Anthony Davis sat out with knee soreness.

Brooklyn 113, Atlanta 105: Kevin Durant keeps hoopin' with 31-6-5 and 3 blocks. James Harden ( 20 points -11 assists) recorded his 17th double-double of the season (fourth straight and 10th in his last 11 games). The Nets lead the Bulls by one game for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto 90, New York 87: The Raps have won 10 straight home meetings against the Knicks. Scottie Barnes grabbed a career best 15 rebounds. New York has lost six of eight.

Charlotte 124, Sacramento 123: The Kings De'Aaron Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left. Hornets rookie James Bouknight ( U-Conn.-11th pick) scored 24 points.

Indiana 106, Dallas 93: Caris LeVert poured in 26 points. Lloyd Pierce filled in for Head Coach who is sidelined with Covid-19. The Mavs went 4-29 from three point range.

New Orleans 109, Detroit 93: The Pistons have lost 11 straight, falling to 4-21, 2-11 on the road.

Cleveland 123, Minnesota 106: Lauri Markkanen drilled four-three pointers as the Cavs won their second straight. Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns tossed in 21 but missed all seven-three point field goal attempts.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7.