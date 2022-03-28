Chuck Checks In: Bulls look for back-to-back wins as they face Knicks

GAME NIGHT FROM NEW YORK:

Bulls (43-31, 17-21 on the road) at New York (33-42, 15-21 at home). 6:30 CT[BR]

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:15 CT pregame



TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 6:30 CT



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 ppg), Knicks- Randle (20 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic (11), Knicks- Randle (10)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Knick- Randle (5)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls look to build off Saturday's road win in Cleveland as they take on the Knicks, winners of three straight on the road after Sunday's two point victory at Detroit. Against the Cavs, the Bulls received offensive contributions from DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic and a solid all around game from Alex Caruso in their win.

The Bulls look to build off of their win over the Cavs over the weekend.

They'll need more of that tonight as New York has faint hopes of catching Atlanta for the final play in spot in the Eastern Conference. But don't tell that to Head Coach Tom Thibodeau. He will have his team ready for the Bulls. Julius Randle returned against the Pistons after missing a week with a quad injury. RJ Barrett is emerging as the face of the franchise and is averaging 24 points in March.

The Knicks rotation has been re-energized with the play of youngsters Jericho Sims, Quentin Grimes, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride.

The Bulls brought a boat load of energy to Cleveland and need the same at MSG.

The Bulls trail the first place Celtics and Heat by 3.5 games.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Phoenix 114, Philadelphia 104: In a battle of #1 seeds in their respective conferences, Devin Booker scored 35 points for the Suns. The Suns have won eight straight.

Charlotte 119, Brooklyn 110: The resurgent Hornets won their third straight and moved into a tie for the eighth seed with the Nets. LaMelo Ball had a 33-7-9 game for Charlotte.

Boston 134, Minnesota 112: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 65 points. The Celtics have won six straight and 24 of the last 28.

New Orleans 116, Los Angeles Lakers 108: Rookie Trey Murphy scored 21 second half points for the Pelicans. The Lakers blew a 23 point lead.New Orleans has a half game lead on the Lakers for the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

Washington 123, Golden State 115: Wizards rookie Corey Kispert scored a career high 25 points. The Warriors have won two straight for the first time since the second week inJanuary.

Dallas 114, Utah 100: Luka Doncic had a 32-10-5 game. The Mavs moved a game ahead of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls