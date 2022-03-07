Chuck Checks In: Bulls look to avoid season sweep vs. new-look Sixers

GAME NIGHT FROM PHILADELPHIA: Bulls ( 39-25, 15-15 on the road) at 76ers ( 39-24, 18-13 at home). 6PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 5:45 CT pregame



TV:NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 6PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (28 ppg), 76ers- Embiid (28 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), 76ers- Embiid (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), 76ers- Maxey (4)



SEASON SERIES: Philadelphia 3-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls hit the road for two games in three night, first facing the 76ers then on to Detroit for a Wednesday matchup against the improving Pistons.

The second place 76ers lead the third place Bulls by 1.5 games. Miami holds down the top spot in the Eastern Conference with a three-game lead on Philadelphia.

The 76ers have beaten the Bulls three times by five, nine and 11 points.Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan are having MVP type seasons. Embiid in three games against the Bulls is averaging 29 points and 11 rebounds. He had a 40-10 game the last time these two teams met in Chicago.

Furkan Korkmaz is in a shooting slump but don't tell that to the Bulls. Korkmaz is averaging 15 points against the Bulls shooting 56% from the field and 56% from three point range.

James Harden sat out Saturday's loss in Miami to rest his troublesome hamstring that has been a persistent issue this season and last. Harden has appeared in four games with the 76ers, averaging 26-7-12.

James Harden has averaged 26-7-12 in his brief time with Philly.

DeMar DeRozan has been spectacular in three games against the 76ers averaging 35 points , seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 57% from the field. Zach LaVine is averaging 29 points and nine boards in two games against Philly.

The Heat lead the Sixers and Bucks by 3 games. The fourth place Bulls are 3.5 behind Miami. Boston is. 4.5 out with the sixth place Cavs 5.5 out.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 132, Phoenix 122: Khris Middelton scored 44 points in a rematch of last season's NBA Finals.

Cleveland 104, Toronto 96: Lauri Markkanen had 22 points and 12 rebounds. According to The Athletic, Cleveland's Jarrett Allen suffered a fractured finger and is out indefinitely.

Boston 126, Brooklyn 120: Jayson Tatum scored 54 points- his fourth 50 point game tying Larry Bird for the most in Celtics history. The Celtics have won five of six and 21 of their last 27.

Denver 138, New Orleans 130 OT: Nikola Jokic had a ridiculous game: 30 of his 46 points game in the fourth quarter, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals, four blocks ( 16-of-22 FG).

New York 116, Los Angeles Clippers: The win ended a seven game losing streak for the Knicks.

Washington 133, Indiana 123: Kristaps Porzingis made his Wizards debut with 25 points and five rebounds.

Utah 116, Oklahoma City 103: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points for the Jazz and set a franchise record, draining 11 three pointers. The Jazz have won 10 of 12.

Houston 123, Memphis 112: The Rockets ended a 12-game slide.

