Chuck Checks In: Bulls Kick-Off First Night Of Staples Center Series vs. Clippers

GAME NIGHT FROM LOS ANGELES

Bulls (8-4, 3-2 on the road) at Clippers ( 8-4, 6-2 at home), 8:30CT.

RADIO 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington, 8:15 CT pregame

TV: NBCSCH: Jason Benetti and Stacey King, 8:30 CT.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan and LaVine: 25ppg. LAC: George (26 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- DeRozan and LaVine (5.5) LAC- George (7.9)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.4), LAC- George (5)



CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls must apply " short term memory" as they meet the red-hot Clippers tonight in the first of a Los Angeles back-to-back with the Lakers awaiting the Bulls tomorrow night at Staples Center. The Clippers ran their win streak to seven games last night with a thrashing of Minnesota 129-102. LAC scored 70 points in the first half.

The Bulls scored a season-low 93 points and allowed a season-high 119 to the Warriors. Credit Steph Curry and the Warriors for controlling the tempo in the third quarter. The Bulls cannot afford any letdowns tonight against a Clippers team that is in sync after a rough start.

The Bulls face one of the elite players in the NBA in future Hall of Famer, Paul George. George is having an outstanding season putting up a stat line of 26-7-3. George recently went over the 14, 500 career points, becoming one of seven active players in the NBA to have career numbers of at least 14,500 points, 4,500 rebounds and 2,500 assists.

The Clippers are without Kawhi Leonard who is sidelined from ACL surgery. Reggie Jackson is having a tremendous 12 game start to the season, averaging 18 points per game. The Clippers also feature two aggressive, active bigs in Ivica Zubac and Isaiah Hartenstein. Last night, the Clippers out rebounded Minnesota 58-40. This should be a terrific 48 hours of basketball in SoCal.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Indiana 118, Philadelphia 113: Joel Embiid missed his fourth consecutive game after testing positive for Covid-19. The 76ers have lost all four.

Miami 111, Utah 105: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry combined for 70 points. The Heat ended a three game slide. Utah a has lost four of five.

Washington 104, Orlando 92: Last season the Wizards started 3-9. This season, 9-3 atop the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland 91, Boston 89: The Cavs battled back from an 19-point deficit to improve to 9-5. Boston is 6-7.

Detroit 127, Toronto 121: Jerami Grant scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter. The NBA's number one overall pick, Cade Cunningham scored seven of his 10 points in the final period.

New Orleans 112, Memphis 101: It was just the second win all season for the Pelicans who ended a nine-game losing streak.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!