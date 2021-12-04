Chuck Checks In: Bulls Hoping To Sweep New York Road Trip

GAME NIGHT FROM BROOKLYN:

Bulls (15-8, 8-4 on the road) at Nets ( 16-6, 8-4 at home). 7PM CT

RADIO: 670 The Score- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pregame

TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

Season Series: Bulls 1-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Nets- Durant (28 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (10), Nets- Harden (7.9)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (4.9), Nets- Harden (9)

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls need to be just as spirited tonight as they were in Thursday's win over the Knicks. The Bulls jumped on the Knicks in the first quarter, squandered a 21-point lead but made just enough plays down the stretch to come away with a win. Coaches always preach of playing 48 minutes of basketball and that's exactly what the Bulls will need to do tonight. The Nets lost Joe Harris for four-to-eight weeks after undergoing ankle surgery this week. Kyrie Irving remains ineligible to play for refusing vaccination for Covid-19.

Last night, the Nets hung on for a home court 110-105 victory over Minnesota. Kevin Durant scored 30 points. The Nets lead the Bulls by 1.5 games for the top spot in the Eastern Conference.

According to the Bulls/NBA injury report, Javonte Green has entered the league's health and safety protocols.

In his last two games, DeMar DeRozan is shooting 61% from the field. Zach LaVine is shooting 52% over the last two games. He has back-to-back five assists games.

Nikola Vucevic is shooting 59% over the last two games, averaging 28-10-4.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Golden State 118, Phoenix 96: The Warriors snapped the Suns franchise winning streak of 18 games. Steph Curry with aa 23-5-5 game. Draymond Green became one of seven players in NBA history to record a game of 9-9-9-6 steals and 3 blocks .

Los Angeles Clippers 119, Los Angeles Lakers 115: Paul George tossed in 19 points and assisted on nine buckets. Marcus Morris Sr. drained six -three pointers. Tyronn Lue is 4-0 as Clippers head coach against the Lakers.

Utah 137, Boston 130: Donovan Mitchell poured in 34 points and dished out six assists.

Cleveland 116, Washington 101: The Cavs won their fourth straight. Darius Garland with an impressive 32-8-10 game.

Philadelphia 98, Atlanta 96: Joel Embiid scored 28 points for the Sixers.

Houston 118, Orlando 116: The Rockets won their fifth straight. Orlando fell to 5-19.

New Orleans 107, Dallas 91: The Pelicans started the game missing 18 of their first 20 shots. They then proceeded to outscored the Mavs 63-43 in the second half.

Miami 113, Indiana 104: The Heat were missing four regulars. Indiana's TJ McConnell is out indefinitely with a wrist injury.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!