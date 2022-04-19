Chuck Checks In: Bulls hit the practice floor, prepare for Game 2 vs. Bucks

The Bulls returned to the practice floor Monday with the coaching staff and players upbeat despite losing a tough, rugged, physical series opener Sunday in Milwaukee.

It's a "make or miss" league and unfortunately for the Bulls they shot only 32% from the field and 18% from 3-point range. The Bulls are well aware they need improvement in that department if they expect to even things up Wednesday. The Bulls played a solid defensive game; Milwaukee however was better.

Both teams shot the ball poorly in Game 1 but Milwaukee came out on top.

Both teams will make adjustments but the truth is, they know each other extremely well. There are no secrets. Will we see a tweak here or there? Yes. Will the Bucks toss a zone at the Bulls? I can see that.

Will we see Giannis Antetokounmpo kick it into a higher gear defensively after finishing sixth in Defensive Player of the Year balloting? Yes. I think we're going to see Giannis play with a huge chip on his shoulder. The Bulls must pass the ball and find the open man. Over dribbling and heavy doses of isolation plays benefit the Bucks.

CCI 24 Seconds NBA News and Notes

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97: Joel Embiid scored 31 points and had 11 rebounds as the Sixers grabbed a 2-0 series lead. He attempted 12 free throws in the opening quarter.

Dallas 110 Utah 104: Jalen Brunson scored 41 points. Dallas sank a franchise playoff record 22-three pointers. The series is tied 1-1.

Golden State 126, Denver 106: Stephen Curry scored 34 points off the bench. The Warriors lead the series 2-0. Nikola Jokic was ejected with seven minutes left in the game.

Boston's Marcus Smart became the first guard since Gary Payton in 1996 to win Defensive Player of the Year honors. Mikal Bridges of Phoenix was second. Three time winner Rudy Gobert was third.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!