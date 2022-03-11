Chuck Checks In: Bulls hit the practice floor to prepare for Cavaliers

Back on the practice floor today for the Bulls who will observe the progress of Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams. Until then, the Bulls face a difficult schedule as they host the surprising Cavaliers on Saturday.

The Cavs are five games behind the first place Heat and the two teams play tonight in Miami. Six teams are within five games of the top spot.

After Saturday's home game against the Cavs the Bulls depart the next day for road games in Sacramento, Utah and Phoenix -then come home for one game (Toronto) before hitting the road for five straight.

Welcome to life in the Association. No complaints - I love it. Enjoy the ride!

DeMar DeRozan helped up by Javonte Green and Nikola Vucevic.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 129, Philadelphia 100: The Nets led by 21 at halftime. It was the first loss for Philly in six games with James Harden on the floor.

Golden State 113, Denver 102: The Warriors ended the game on a 13-0 run. Steph Curry scored 24 of his 34 points in the second half.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls . 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!