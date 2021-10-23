Chuck Checks In: Bulls grab home opener win against Pelicans

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128, New Orleans 112.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 32pts. New Orleans: Ingram: 26pts.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Ball: 10. New Orleans: Ingram: 8.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: Ball: 10. New Orleans: Ingram: 8.

CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: The Bulls outscored New Orleans 24-16 on fast break opportunities.

CCI RECAP: Lonzo Ball gave the Pelicans a glimpse of what they're missing with an impressive 17-10-10 performance against his former team. Ball was tremendous as well on the defensive side with three steals as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan combined for 58 points. The Bulls bench brought a ton of energy to the enthusiastic home opening crowd of 20,995 scoring a combined 35 points. The Bulls led by as many as 30 points. The Bulls shot 52% from the floor, 50% from three point range and 80% from the line. The Bulls defense forced 16 Pelicans turnovers scoring 27 points.

NEXT: Home with Detroit tonight at the United Center. 7PM tip.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre.

TV: NBCSC: Mike Monaco and Stacey King: 7PM.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES:

Phoenix 115, Los Angeles Lakers 105: The Lakers start the season 0-2. Chris Paul scored his 20,000 career point. Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard downplayed a physical confrontation that occurred on the bench.

Washington 135, Indiana 134 OT: Bradley Beal missed the game with a hip injury. Myles Turner scored a career-high 40 points for the 0-2 Pacers.

New York 121, Orlando 96: The Knicks made a franchise record of 24 three point field goals.

Brooklyn 114, Philadelphia 109: Kevin Durant with an impressive 29-15-12 line. Bad news for the 76ers as Joel Embiid is dealing with a sore right knee.

Toronto 115, Boston 83: Raps rookie Scottie Barnes, the fourth overall pick, scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Charlotte 123, Cleveland 112: Miles Bridges and Kelly Oubre combined for 55 points.

Houston 124, Oklahoma City 91: Christian Wood went 13-19 from the field scoring 31 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Denver 102, San Antonio 96: MVP Nikola Jokic with a monster 32 points and 16 rebounds game.

Utah 110, Sacramento 101: Rudy Gobert with a solid 17 points and 20 rebounds.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls.

All In. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!