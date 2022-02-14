Chuck Checks In: Bulls go for four-game win streak as they take on Spurs

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER

San Antonio ( 22-35, 11-17 on the road) at Bulls ( 36-21, 21-8 at home) 7PM.

RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King, 7PM.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27 ppg), Spurs- Murray (20 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Spurs- Poeltl (9)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5 per. Spurs: Murray 9 per.

SEASON SERIES: Spurs 1-0.

CCI PREVIEW: The Bulls home stand continues as does the Spurs eight game "rodeo" road trip excursion. The Bulls seek their fourth straight win. The Spurs are looking for their third straight victory.

Former Spur DeMar DeRozan continues his torrid scoring streak, now standing at six straight games of 30+ points, a career high for the future Hall of Famer. Nikola Vucevic is supplying plenty of scoring and rebounding with 32 double-double games on the season.

Whether he's starting or coming off the bench, Coby White is on a nice run averaging 15 points per game in the month of February. Despite the plethora of injuries, the Bulls are still competing for the top spot in the East , trailing Miami by only one game.

DeMar DeRozan takes the midrange shot over the Spurs' Keldon Johnson.

The Spurs shook up their roster at the trade deadline acquiring Josh Richardson from Boston and Tomas Satoransky from the Pelicans. In the off season the Spurs will be in the market to add to their core group-not rebuild.

The Spurs feature some outstanding young talent in All-Star Dejounte Murray who already at 25 has become the franchise leader in career triple-double games with 15, 11 this season.

22-year old Keldon Johnson, a teammate of Zach LaVine's on the Olympic gold medal winning team, is averaging 15 per game and ready to take his game to the next level. Jakob Poeltl is a bruiser in the middle. He's a throw back big. Devin Vassell has the look of having a really solid NBA career.

LaVine will miss tonight's game with knee management. Javonte Green is questionable with a foot injury.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Boston 105, Atlanta 95: Jayson Tatum scored 38 points as the Celtics won their eighth straight.

Minnesota 129, Indiana 120: Anthony Edwards poured in 37 points for the T- Wolves becoming the fourth youngest player to reach 2, 500 points.

