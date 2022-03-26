Chuck Checks In: Bulls go for crucial win in Cleveland

GAME NIGHT FROM CLEVELAND: Bulls ( 42-31, 16-21 on the road) at Cavs: ( 41-32, 23-13 at home). 7PM CT.

RADIO: 670 THE SCORE- Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 CT pre.



TV: NBCSCH- Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM CT.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (27.6), Cavs- Garland (21 ppg)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Cavs- Mobley- (8)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (5), Cavs- Garland (8)



SEASON SERIES: Bulls- 2-1.



CCI PREVIEW: Another "big stage " game for the Bulls and for that matter the Cavs, as the fifth seed Bulls hold a slim one game lead over the Cavs and Raptors with nine regular season games remaining.

The Bulls need to tighten up their defense having lost 10 of their last 13 games. Their offense has sputtered as well, there is no better time to get things back on track than a road win in Cleveland.

Chicago could get the tiebreaker over Cleveland with a win on Saturday.

The Cavs very much like the Bulls are attempting to move up the ladder in the conference and need this game to hold off the resilient Raptors. A win by the Bulls will allow them to capture the season series and grab the all important tie breaker with head-to-head competition.

The fifth seed Bulls trail first place Miami by 4.5 games. The Cavs and Raps are one game behind the Bulls.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New York 111, Miami 103: The Knicks shocked the Heat in Miami rallying from a 17 point fourth quarter deficit.

Philadelphia 122, Los Angeles Clippers 97: James Harden had 25 points and a season high 15 rebounds. Joel Embiid with a 27-10 game. The 76ers have won three straight and trail the first place Heat by a half game.

Minnesota 116, Dallas 95: The T-Wolves. Trail Denver by just one-half game for the sixth spot in the Western Conference.

Atlanta 121. Golden State 110: Trae Young had 33 points and 15 assists for the Hawks. Klay Thompson with 37 for the Warriors. The Hawks trail ninth seed Charlotte by one game.

Charlotte 107, Utah 101: The Hornets went 4-1 on their home stand and trail eight seed Brooklyn by 1/2 game.

Washington 100, Detroit 97: Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Houston 125, Portland 96: The Rockets snapped their 11 game road losing streak nailing 19-three pointers.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!