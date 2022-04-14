Chuck Checks In: Bulls getting ready for playoff intensity

I caught up with Tristan Thompson after Wednesday's practice and as always, he was introspective as his leadership will be an asset as the Bulls prepare for Milwaukee.

Thompson has appeared in 83 playoff games. He has been to four NBA Finals winning the title with the Cavaliers in 2016. Thompson told me his message to the team, many of whom have never played in the postseason, is simple, value every possession.

Thompson is a communicator. He knows and understands the game and is willing to share his insight with anyone who asks. Thompson will be called upon to backup Nikola Vucevic against a very deep and talented Bucks team that is defending its championship. "Vooch" averaged 16 points and eight rebounds against the Bucks. Rebounding will be huge. The Bucks finished second in the NBA at 46.7 per game. The Bulls were 28th at 42.3. Box out and secure the ball.

Thompson's message to the young players on the roster? "Value every possession."

Playoffs are all about contributions. It's not about the "individual"- it's about the "team." When Karl-Anythony Towns fouled out of Tuesday's game against the Clippers with over five minutes remaining, the T-Wolves elevated their game. They were able to check their egos, not play "hero" ball and persevere.

To beat Milwaukee, it's about playing smart, playing with purpose, playing physical and playing with passion for a full 48. Mental and physical fatigue will set in but you have to fight through it. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday are great players and they will reach their season averages. The Bulls can't afford Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews, Bobby Portis and Grayson Allen to have that "special" game that will be discussed for seasons to come.

The last time the Bulls beat the Bucks with both Antetokounmpo and Middleton on the floor was December 26, 2017...Portis was on the court as well...for the Bulls. Milwaukee has won 16 of 17 in the series.

The focus of the Bulls will be on DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine but don't forget about Nikola Vucevic.

You don't pick up 44 double-doubles by just hanging out on the block. Patrick Williams came on the final two weeks of the season and will draw the assignment of defending Antetokounmpo, no easy task. But here's my " X Factor" in the series...Coby White.

If Coby can play consistent ball and shoot with confidence and consistency and defend, the Bulls will receive a huge bonus off the bench.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103: CJ McCollum scored 27 of his 32 points in the first half as the Pelicans advanced to play the Clippers for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103: The Hawks went on a 42-24 12 minute run to put the game away. LaMelo Ball scored 25 points for the Hornets on 7-25 from the field.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls