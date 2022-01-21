Chuck Checks In: Bulls get their first look at Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo

GAME NIGHT FROM MILWAUKEE:

Bulls ( 28-15, 12-9 on the road) at Milwaukee ( 28-19, 15-8 at home). 7PM

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King. 7PM

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (25.7 ppg), Bucks: Antetokounmpo (28.6p pg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (11)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (4.9), Bucks- Holiday (6.6)



CCI PREVIEW: The only constant in the NBA is change. The Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball for six-eight weeks with a knee injury, so collectively it's a team effort to perform and produce winning basketball. Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have stepped up and made impactful progress with their overall games. White has scored in double figures in 13 straight games.

In January, White is averaging 17 points per game. Dosunmu in his last three games, all starts, is averaging 18 points, five rebounds and eight assists.

Milwaukee 's Giannis Antetokounmpo is enjoying another MVP type season. His incredible skill set puts him in a position to take high percentage shots.

Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies

Giannis is a rare, generational type talent. Khris Middleton is having another Middleton type season. He's a professional scorer. Period. With Brook Lopez sidelined after undergoing back surgery in early December, Bobby Portis is thriving in a starting role averaging career highs in points (15) and rebounds (9). Jrue Holiday is still very much of a high level player. The Bucks are loaded but must remain healthy and motivated if they expect to repeat as NBA champions in 2022.

This is the first of four meetings between the two teams this season.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Indiana 121, Golden State 117 OT: The undermanned Pacers were without Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and Myles Turner.

New Orleans 102, New York 91: The Pelicans outscored the Knicks 35-15 in the third quarter. Brandon Ingram suffered an ankle sprain and did not play in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix 109, Dallas 101: The Suns have beaten the Mavs nine straight times. Phoenix outscored the Mavs 13-0 in points off turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Suns went unbeaten on their five game road trip.Phoenix is a league best 18-4 on the road.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7...Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!