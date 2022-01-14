Chuck Checks In: Bulls Get Ready For Steph Curry and the Warriors

GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER:

Golden State (30-11, 12-8 on the road) at Bulls (Bulls: 27-12, 15-5 at home)

RADIO: 670 The Score. Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington: 6:15 pregame TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King, ESPN (6:30)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (26 ppg), Golden State- Curry (26.4 ppg)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (11), Golden State- Green (7)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Ball (5), Golden State: Green (7)



SEASON SERIES: Golden State 1-0

CCI PREVIEW: It's "next man up" again, as the banged up Bulls, dealing with multiple players injuries, host a Warriors ballclub that lost to Milwaukee last night 118-99. Giannis Antetekounpo recorded his third triple-double of the season: 30-12-11.

Draymond Green didn't play due to left calf tightness. Klay Thompson scored 11 points but will rest tonight as he's making his way back from an ACL and Achilles tendon injury. Gary Payton II suffered back tightness in the first five minutes of the game and did not return.

Bulls forward Derrick Jones Jr. sustained a knee injury in Wednesday's loss to Brooklyn and will be sidelined 2-4 weeks. With a very thin front court , Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan will need to be creative with his lineups and bench play. All this in the middle of four games in five nights and the first of three games in four nights.

Coby White has been outstanding in the month of January averaging 16 points, shooting 60% from the field and 50% from three point range.

The Bulls have dropped two of their last three games as the team's overall defense has been spotty, an area of concern for Donovan over the last few weeks.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Oklahoma City 130, Brooklyn 109: The Nets played their third game in four nights in three different cities. Kevin Durant rested as the Thunder snapped a five game losing streak.

Memphis 116, Minnesota 108: Make it 11 straight wins for the red hot Grizzlies who received a double-double from West Chicago's John Konchar of 15 points and a career high 17 rebounds.

New Orleans 113, Los Angeles Clippers 89: The Pelicans have won three of four as Brandon Ingram tossed in 24 points. The Clippers played their 11th straight game without Paul George who's dealing with an elbow injury.

Denver 140, Portland 108: The TrailBlazers were without their top four scorers.

Atlanta sent Cam Reddish to the Knicks for Kevin Knox II and a first round pick.

The NBA voided the Pistons-Nuggets deal that would have sent Rodney McGruder to Denver for Bol Bol after Bol failed to pass his physical.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All In. All Bulls. 365-24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!