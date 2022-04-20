Chuck Checks In: Bulls fired up for Game 2 in Milwaukee

GAME NIGHT FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls (0-1, 0-1 on the road) at Bucks: ( 1-0, 1-0 at home). 8:30pm



RADIO: WBBM 780/ 670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington. 8:15 pregame



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Vucevic (24 pts), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (28 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (17), Bucks- Antetokounmpo (16)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (6), Bucks- Holiday and Middleton (6)



CCI PREVIEW: Finally! After a two day break it's back to basketball. Bulls need to execute offensively, meaning pass the ball, hit shots, close out on the glass and try, I repeat, try to score some easy baskets in transition.

The Bulls shot 18% from 3-point range in game one. The Bucks shot only 26%. Those numbers will change tonight. The Bulls rotation must be crisper but credit Milwaukee for making the extra pass to create open looks.

Zach LaVine and Billy Donovan.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Miami 115, Atlanta 105: Jimmy Butler scored a career playoff high 45 points. The Heat lead the series 2-0.

Memphis 124, Minnesota 96: Ja Morant with a near triple-double of 23-9-10. Seven Grizzlies finished in double-figures. The series is tied 1-1.

New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114: Brandon Ingram with an impressive 37-11-9 game. The Pelicans notched their first playoff win since 2018. Devin Booker had 31 points but left in the third quarter with hamstring tightness and did not return.

