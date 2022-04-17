Chuck Checks In: Bulls fired up for Game 1 in Milwaukee

GAME NIGHT FROM MILWAUKEE

Bulls: (46-36, 19-22 on the road -6th seed) at Bucks ( 51-31, 27-14-3rd seed). 5:30 pm tip.



RADIO: WBBM 780 AM -670 THE SCORE: Chuck Swirsky and Bill Wennington 5:25



TV: NBCSCH: Adam Amin and Stacey King, TNT: Ian Eagle and GRant Hill. 5:30 pm tip.



LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 27 ppg. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 29 ppg.

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 11 per. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 11 per.

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (4.9), Bucks- Holiday (6)[BR]

SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee: 4-0.



CCI PREVIEW: Bulls are ready. Bucks are ready. Let's hoop.



The Bulls and Bucks are thrilled to finally be kicking off their round 1 playoff series.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111: The 76ers Tyrese Maxey went off, scoring 21 of his playoff career high 38 points in the third quarter. Philly holds a 1-0 series lead.

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117: The T-Wolves stole a road game as Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his playoff debut.

Golden State 123, Denver 107: Jordan Poole remained in the starting lineup scoring 30 points as Golden State took a 1-0 series lead. Stephen Curry, returning from a foot injury, came off the bench scoring 16 points in 21 minutes.

Utah 99, Dallas 93: Luka Doncic missed the game with a strained calf muscle. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 of his 32 points in the second half. Utah leads the series 1-0.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls