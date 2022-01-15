Chuck Checks In: Bulls fall to Warriors, look to bounce-back in Boston

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Golden State 138, Bulls 96. ( Bulls: 27-13, 15-6 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- White (20 pts), Warriors- Kuminga (25 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- 14 rebounds. Warriors- Looney (12)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan (7), Warriors- Bjelica (7)



CCI STAT OF THE NIGHT: Golden State's 78 first half points was their highest scoring half of the season.

CCI RECAP: The Bulls lost Zach LaVine to a left knee injury 3:36 into the game as the Warriors led 37-28 after the opening quarter and never looked back. LaVine will undergo an MRI today.

Turnovers hurt the Bulls as Golden State scored 21 points off 14 Bulls turnovers. The Warriors had three players score 20 or more points led by rookie Jonathan Kuminga (10-12 FG) 25 points. The Warriors dished out 39 assists and committed just seven turnovers. The Bulls were out of sync on both ends of the floor as they face a quick turn-around tonight in Boston. The Bulls roster is taking a major hit with an assortment of injuries.

The first place Bulls lead Miami by one game. The Heat beat Atlanta 124-118.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Philadelphia 111 Boston 89: Joel Embiid had a 25-13 game for the Sixers who have won eight of their last nine. Marcus Smart missed his second straight game after entering the health and safety protocols. The Celtics are 21-22 .

Detroit 103, Toronto 87: The Pistons have won five of their last eight.

Dallas 112, Memphis 85: The Mavs snapped the Grizzlies 11 game win streak holding Memphis to 30-second half points. Luka Doncic recorded his 40th career triple-double : 27-12-10.

Cleveland 114, San Antonio 109: Darius Garland followed up his triple-double game with a 32-4-8 contest. The Cavs are seven games over .500

Orlando 116, Charlotte 109: The Wagner brothers combined for 45 points as the Magic won their first game of 2022.

Phoenix 112, Indiana 94: The Suns finished the first half with a 32-9 record, their second best record in franchise history through 41 games.

Sacramento 126, Houston 115: The Kings Marvin Bagley III had season highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!