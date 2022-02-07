Chuck Checks In: Bulls fall to Sixers, look to regroup vs. Suns

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Philadelphia 119 Bulls 108. ( Bulls 33-20, 19-7 at home).

SEASON SERIES: Philadelphia 3-0.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:DeRozan (45 pts), 76ers- Embiid (40 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDS: Bulls-DeRozan (9),76ers- Embiid (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- DeRozan and Dosunmu (7), 76ers- Maxey (6)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Philly has won 10 straight games against the Bulls

CCI RECAP: The thoroughly undermanned Bulls fought and competed but came up short as the 76ers rode Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris all the way to the win column with impressive games.

Embiid, starting his fourth consecutive All-Star game, displayed his powerful inside/outside skill set with his 29th double-double game of the season: 40 points and 10 rebounds.

He went 10-11 from the foul line. Harris scored 23 points, 12 in the fourth quarter. DeMar DeRozan was fabulous with a season high 45 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 41 minutes.

DeMar DeRozan scored a season-high 45 points in 41 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic played a solid game of 23-7-5. Javonte Green scored a season-high 17 points.

The Bulls struggled from 3-point range shooting only 26%.

The Bulls once again played without Zach LaVine and Coby White who are dealing with injuries.

The loss eliminated Billy Donovan and his coaching staff from representing Team Durant in the All-Star game in less then two weeks. Eric Spoelstra and Miami earned the honor by virtue of the 76ers win. The Bulls trail the Heat by one-half game for first in the Eastern Conference.

NEXT: Home with Phoenix Monday. 6:45 on 670 The Score and NBCSCH.

The Suns post the NBA's best record at 42-10, led by All Stars Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Milwaukee 137, Los Angeles Clippers 113: The Bucks starters scored 114 points, their third most in any game in the last 25 seasons and their most road game. ( ESPN Stats).

Cleveland 98, Indiana 85: The Cavs acquired Caris LeVert from the Pacers for Ricky Rubio, two second round picks and a lottery protected first round selection.

Boston 116, Orlando 83: Don't look now but the Celtics are hoopin'. Boston won its fifth straight and trail Miami by just 4.5 games for first in the East.

Denver 124, Brooklyn 104: The Nets suffered their eighth straight loss.

Dallas 103, Atlanta 94: Luka Doncic with another triple-double:, his 45th career masterpiece of 18-10-11.

Minnesota 118, Detroit 105: Karl-Anthony Towns had a 24-12 game. The Pistons have lost eight of nine.

New Orleans 120, Houston 107: Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and dished out 12 assists. The Pelicans have won three straight.

Thanks for reading CCI. Reach out: cswirsky@bulls.com or Twitter @ctsbulls

All in. All Bulls. 365. 24-7. Always a pleasure. Go Bulls!