Chuck Checks In: Bulls fall short in road battle with Bucks

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bucks 94, Bulls 90. (Bulls 28-16, 12-10 on the road.

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan (35 pts), Bucks-Antetokounmpo (35 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls-Vucevic (11), Bucks- Portis (13)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- Dosunmu (6), Bucks- Middleton: (6)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Three Bucks registered double-double games: Antetokounmpo (30pts-12reb), Middleton (16 pts- 10 reb) Portis ( 12 pts- 13 reb)

CCI RECAP: The undermanned Bulls left it on the floor but the Bucks executed at crunch time and came away with a hard fought victory in front of 18,000 in Milwaukee, many of whom wore Bulls red. Both teams struggled shooting the 3-ball.

The Bulls entered the game number one in 3-point percentage at 38% but made just seven of 38 attempts. The Bucks went 6-of-31 beyond the arc.

DeMar DeRozan was tremendous with a 35-6-3 game going 17-18 from the foul line. Nikola Vucevic recorded his 22nd double-double game of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Coby White shoots over Bobby Portis in Milwaukee.

Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan went with Tyler Cook as a starter and Cook battled Giannis to the very end. Matt Thomas gave the Bulls a lift off the bench draining three-three pointers.

Milwaukee's Grayson Allen was ejected in the third quarter after receiving a flagrant two foul, sending Alex Caruso to the floor on a dangerous non basketball play. Caruso crashed to the court going to the basket. The NBA needs to review that play and do more than just settle for an in game ejection. Allen needs to be suspended...just my opinion.

NEXT: At Orlando Sunday

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Brooklyn 117, San Antonio 102: The Nets sit stop the EC standings by one half game over the Bulls as James Harden registered a 37-10-11 triple double. In 76 career games with the Nets, Harden has 20 triple- double games. Amazing !

Toronto 109, Washington 105: Rookie Scottie Barnes scored a career high 27 points for the Raps.

Atlanta 110, Miami 108: Trae Young scored 28 points and dished out seven assists as the Hawks won their third straight.

Los Angeles Lakers 116, Orlando 105: LeBron James scored 29 points. It marked the 16th straight game James has recorded 25+ points .

Charlotte 121, Oklahoma City 98: Three Hornets, (Bridges, Rozier, Washington) each scored 20 or more points.

Portland 109, Boston 105: Jusuf Nurkic with a 29-17 game for the Trailblazers. Boston blew an 11 point fourth quarter lead.

Los Angeles Clippers 102, Philadelphia 101: Joel Embiid with another monster game of 40-13-6. It's the first time in seven games Embiid has lost to a Clippers team.

Memphis 122, Denver 118: Ja Morant needs to be included in the MVP talk. His 38-6-6 propelled the Grizzlies to their 13th win in their last 15 games. Nikola Jokic came through with his fourth straight triple- double game.

Utah 111, Detroit 101: Despite the loss, Detroit's Cade Cunningham was impressive with 25-6-5.

Golden State 105 Houston 103: Stephen Curry nailed the game winner.

Thanks for reading CCI.