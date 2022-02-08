Chuck Checks In: Bulls fall to league-best Suns at the UC

FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Phoenix 127, Bulls 124 (Bulls 33-21, 19-8 at home)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- DeRozan (38 pts), Suns- Booker (38 pts)

LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (12), Suns-Crowder (10)

LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (8), Suns- Paul (11)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls scored 75 second half points.



CCI RECAP: The Suns improved to 43-10 as they hung on for a win as they survived DeMar DeRozan's terrific fourth quarter as the All-Star starter scored 15 of his team high 38 points. Zach LaVine returned to the Bulls lineup adding 30 points.

The "bigs" for Phoenix were just too much to handle for the Bulls as Deandre Ayton and Javale McGee combined for 29 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks.

The Bulls late rally wasn't eough as they lost to the Suns on Monday night.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

notched a double-double.was outstanding with 19 points and 11 assists.set the tone in the first half as he poured in 38 points for the Western Conference leaders.recorded his 30th double-double of the season.for the Bulls, his 12th in his last 15 games.

Toronto 116, Charlotte 101: The red hot Raptors won their sixth straight as four starters each scored 20 or more points. The Hornets lost their fifth straight. .

Miami 121, Washington 100: The Wizards have lost nine of their last 11. The Heat made 18- three pointers. The Wizards made seven.

Golden State 110, Oklahoma City 98: Klay Thompson with 21ps. Steph Curry added q8points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Utah 113, New York 104: Donovan Mitchell with a 32-7-6-4 steals game. The Jazz have won three straight.

Thanks for reading CCI.