Chuck Checks In: Bulls fall to Bucks ahead of long road trip

FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Milwaukee 126 Bulls 98. ( Bulls:42-30, 16-20 on the road)

LEADING SCORERS: Bulls- Vucevic (22 pts), Bucks: Holiday (27 pts)



LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls- Vucevic (7), Bucks-Antetokounmpo (17)



LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls- LaVine (7), Bucks- Holiday (7)



CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bucks out scored the Bulls 58-34 in the paint.

SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee 3-0.

CCI RECAP: It was a long night at the office as the Bucks cruised past the Bulls winning for the 15th time in their last 16 meetings. The Bucks led by 13 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Giannis Antetokounmpo was a force with 25-17-5- 3 block shots. He also committed nine turnovers.

Jrue Holiday was magnificent with 27 points-seven assists and zero turnovers. The Bulls labored offensively shooting 42% and going to the foul line just 13 times. The Bulls had three players score 20+ points (Vucevic, DeRozan and LaVine) but the Bulls lacked consistency on both sides of the ball. Milwaukee out rebounded the Bulls 53-33. Milwaukee shot 61% from the floor.

Nikola Vucevic had a team-high 22 pts in the Bulls loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.

CCI 24 SECONDS NBA NEWS AND NOTES

Atlanta 117, New York 111: Trae Young scored 45 points for the Hawks. He became the sixth player in NBA history with 25- 40 point games before turning 24. The Knicks clinched their eighth losing season in the last nine.

Orlando 94, Golden State 90: Wendell Carter Jr. and Franz Wagner combined for 37 points. The Warriors haven't won in Orlando since 2017. Golden State has dropped three straight.

Denver 127, Los Angeles Clippers 115: Nikola Jokic scored 30 points for the Nuggets. The Clippers have lost four straight and seven of their last nine.

